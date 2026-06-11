Phil Mickelson Accused of ‘Inappropriate’ Conduct With Woman, Banned From …

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We have troubling news to report from the world of sports.

Golf legend Phil Mickelson is facing serious allegations that have reportedly resulted in his removal from a club where he had been a fixture for decades.

According to a new report from Golf Digest, the six-time major champion is no longer a member at The Farms Golf Club near San Diego after a female employee accused him of inappropriate physical contact earlier this year.

Phil Mickelson attends The Workday Charity Classic, hosted by Stephen and Ayesha Curry’s Eat. Learn. Play. and Workday, at Franklin Elementary School on September 10, 2021 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Kelly Sullivan/Getty Images for Eat. Learn. Play.)

Multiple sources told the outlet that the alleged incident occurred prior to a round of golf this spring. The employee reportedly informed supervisors that Mickelson engaged in what Golf Digest described as “nonconsensual and inappropriate physical contact.”

According to the report, club officials confronted Mickelson while he was still on the course and asked him to leave before completing his round.

The Farms Golf Club did not identify Mickelson by name in a statement provided to Golf Digest, but the club confirmed that it had investigated a complaint involving a member.

“Following a staff member report of member misconduct, the Club provided immediate and ongoing support to the staff member, conducted a thorough independent investigation of the incident and took decisive action,” the statement read.

“This individual is no longer a member of The Farms Golf Club.”

Multiple sources have now identified the former member as Mickelson.

The golf legend has not publicly addressed the allegation himself, but a spokesperson offered a brief statement to the publication.

“Any misunderstanding has been cleared up,” the spokesperson said. “Phil continues to attend to a family health matter and is uncertain when he will be able to return to professional golf.”

The allegations arrive during a period in which Mickelson has largely been absent from the public eye.

The 55-year-old LIV Golf star has missed several high-profile events in 2026, including both the Masters and the PGA Championship, citing an ongoing family health issue.

For years, Mickelson was among the most popular and recognizable figures in professional golf, winning six major championships and building a reputation as one of the sport’s biggest stars.

But the latest report adds another controversy to a career that has faced increasing scrutiny in recent years.

At this point, nothing has been proven, and the allegations remain uncorroborated accusations.

Still, the report has already sent shockwaves through the golf world, as fans await any additional response from Mickelson or his representatives.