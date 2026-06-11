Millie Bobby Brown Says She’s Still Hoping to Give Birth Some Day After Adopting …

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Back in August of 2025, Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi adopted a baby girl.

So the Stranger Things star is already a mom.

But if everything goes according to plan, her family is far from complete.

Millie Bobby Brown attends the 2026 Netflix Upfront at Sunset Pier 94 Studios on May 13, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Netflix)

Millie opened up this week about motherhood, adoption, and her hopes for the future, revealing that while she still hopes to experience pregnancy one day.

Appearing on Kylie Kelce’s “Not Gonna Lie” podcast, Millie explained that adoption wasn’t some backup plan or last-minute decision.

In fact, she says it’s something she dreamed about since childhood.

“Always, always wanted to adopt,” she shared (via People), recalling that even her childhood dolls were “adopted” in her imagination rather than biological children.

The actress and Bongiovi announced last summer that they had welcomed a baby girl through adoption, describing the experience as the beginning of a beautiful new chapter for their family.

Since then, the couple has remained fiercely protective of their daughter’s privacy, declining to reveal her name or show her face publicly.

Brown made it clear that adoption doesn’t mean she’s closed the door on having biological children.

Quite the opposite, actually.

“It’s not because I don’t want that,” she said when discussing carrying a child herself. “Hopefully one day that’s in my future.”

The 22-year-old explained that she spent years learning about adoption, birth mothers, and the social work side of the process before she and Jake ultimately decided to move forward.

She added that adoption wasn’t simply a way to start a family. Rather, it was something she felt deeply passionate about.

“Adoption is love, adoption is forever,” Millie said.

Of course, becoming a mother at such a young age has also brought plenty of criticism.

Because this is 2026, and the internet simply cannot let people live their lives as they see fit.

Elsewhere in the interview, Brown revealed that she’s been shocked by the judgment she’s received from other women since becoming a parent.

“I was like, ‘This is vicious. You are vicious.’ And I don’t have time for angry women that just need to feel like they need to bring you down, especially when it comes to motherhood. I’ve never experienced anything like this,” she said.

But thankfully, all that harsh judgment has not dissuaded Millie from expanding her family.

The actress has talked for years about wanting a large brood. Both she and Jake (the son of rock legend Jon Bon Jovi) come from families with four children, and she’s repeatedly said she hopes to follow a similar path.

For now, however, Brown seems focused on enjoying life with her daughter and navigating the challenges of first-time motherhood.

And judging by the way she talks about her family, it’s safe to say she’s loving every minute of it.