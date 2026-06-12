Nancy Guthrie Search Reignites with Chilling Anonymous Tip About Unmarked Grave

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The tragic kidnapping of Nancy Guthrie happened over four months ago.

This senseless crime has spawned unhinged conspiracy theories and led to an unprofessional blame game among agencies.

A haunting anonymous tip may have put rescuers on the right track.

Is Nancy in an unmarked grave at this location? Someone is.

A Pima County Sheriff vehicle drives in front of Nancy Guthrie’s residence after a no-parking policy was implemented for the area around the home on February 26, 2026. (Photo Credit: Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

The anonymous tip comes after well over 100 days since she was kidnapped

Buscando Corazones Nogales is a Mexican volunteer group that searches for missing people in, as the name would suggest, Nogales, Mexico.

(Nogales shares a border with Arizona, to the point that there is also a Nogales on the American side.)

This week, they received a grim tip about an unmarked grave.

The group mobilized, rushing to a remote area near the national border in an effort to find her possible remains.

Their search had the support of the Sonora State Commission for the Search of Missing Persons.

As January faded into February, an unknown individual abducted Nancy from her home in Tuscon, Arizona.

It was a violent abduction. Small traces of Nancy’s blood were found at the scene.

We do not know where the 84-year-old was then transported against her will.

There were immediate fears about her well-being, including because she did not have her medication.

Her home is located approximately 70 miles from the border. More than once, it has been suggested that a kidnapper may have opted to cross the border in order to thwart investigators.

They found unmarked graves, but no sign of her (yet)

When Buscando Corazones Nogales searched the area indicated by the anonymous tip, they did find unmarked graves.

Plural.

The group found 25 unmarked graves on the site.

However, there was no sign of Nancy.

The group contacted Mexican authorities. However, those authorities in turn apparently did not contact the Pima County Sheriff’s Department with any updates.

According to Pima County officials, they don’t have any positive news to share from the latest search. (Image Credit: Pima County Sheriff’s Office)

The group plans to return in the hopes of locating Nancy — or, at the very least, other unmarked graves.

It is possible that she could be found eventually, even if fresher graves would presumably be easier to find for searchers.

However, we have to acknowledge that it’s possible that she was never there.

Maybe the anonymous tip came from someone who believed her to be among the dead there.

It is also possible that someone hoped that the site would be found, and cynically calculated that naming a famous missing person might get it urgent attention. If so, they were right.

Our thoughts continue to go out to Savannah and the entire Guthrie family as this painful period of their lives continues.