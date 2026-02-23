Nick Reiner Appears Gaunt, Confused In Court as He Enters Not Guilty Plea For …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

It’s been over two months since Rob and Michele Reiner were found stabbed to death in their Los Angeles home.

Their son, Nick Reiner, was arrested for their murders, and today, he finally appeared in court for his arraignment.

Nick entered a plea of not guilty, as expected.

But what might be more noteworthy is the 32-year-old’s appearance and demeanor in the courtroom.

Nick Reiner appears with Deputy Public Defender Kimberly Greene during his arraignment in Los Angeles County Superior CourtÂ on February 23, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Chris Torres-Pool/Getty Images)

Observers described Nick as “gaunt” and “disheveled.”

According to Page Six, at one point, he appeared to smirk

To the surprise of many, he is still being represented by a public defender, Kimberley Greene.

Greene took over after famed defense attorney Alan Jackson abruptly withdrew from the case ahead of Nick’s first scheduled arraignment last month (that arraignment was eventually rescheduled).

It was widely expected that Reiner would replace her with a more experienced (and expensive) lawyer, but now it looks as though he might be sticking with Greene.

Honoree Rob Reiner poses with family at the 41st Annual Chaplin Award Gala at Avery Fisher Hall at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts on April 28, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

His next court appearance is scheduled for April 29.

Nick had been undergoing treatment for various mental health issues — including schizophrenia — for years ahead of the murders.

Insiders claim that in the weeks leading up to the murders, Nick’s doctors changed his medication after he complained of weight gain.

Unfortunately, the new meds caused Nick to behave more erratically than usual.

Sources close to the family claim that his parents — whom he lived with — were afraid of him toward the end of their lives.

Nick Reiner appears during his arraignment in Los Angeles County Superior CourtÂ in Los Angeles, California, on February 23, 2026. (Photo by CHRIS TORRES / POOL / AFP via Getty Images)

The situation came to a head at a holiday party hosted by Conan O’Brien, a friend and neighbor of the Reiners’.

Witnesses say, Nick — who attended the party with his parents — was rude to the other guests, and he became irate with his father when Rob attempted to check his behavior.

The following afternoon, the Reiners’ daughter found them stabbed to death.

Nick’s plea of not guilty did not come as a surprise, but legal experts are predicting that he will not deny that he committed the crimes.

Not guilty by reason of insanity is notoriously difficult to prove, but experts believe that Nick might have a chance due to how well-documented his history of mental illness is.

If the jury finds in his favor, he would likely be forced to spend the rest of his life in a psychiatric hospital, but he would probably prefer that outcome to prison.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.