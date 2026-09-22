Cindy Crawford 'Gutted' Over Presley Gerber's Death as New Details of Son's Final Hours Emerge

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No one is reeling more from Presley Gerber’s tragic death at 27 than his mother, Cindy Crawford.

He was so young. He was also at a rehab facility at the time of his death.

It sounds like he was getting help, just like you’re supposed to.

Now, his loved ones — especially his immediate family — are having to grapple with this terrible new reality.

Cindy Crawford and Presley Gerber at Pepsi Generations Live Pop-Up on February 2, 2018. (Photo Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Pepsi)

Cindy Crawford ‘has to be beyond gutted’

A source spoke to Page Six about how Cindy Crawford is processing the sudden passing of her son, Presley Gerber.

“They were so close,” the insider remarked.

“What you saw online and in the press wasn’t just for that purpose,” the source said, debunking PR suspicions.

“They were a tight-knit family,” the insider described, “and Kaia and Presley were more than just siblings.”

The source then stated: “Cindy has to be beyond gutted.”

A second insider also spoke about the state of the family.

“Cindy is inconsolable,” the source described.

“She’s absolutely devastated,” added the insider.

“This is every parent’s worst nightmare,” the source emphasized.

“And,” the insider continued, “the family is still trying to process everything that happened.”

‘She was so involved in everything’

“Cindy was extremely involved in everything when it came to Kaia and Presley growing up,” a source said of Cindy Crawford’s role as a mother.

“She never missed a school function,” the insider detailed, “and was on top of everything when it came to her kids.”

The source opined: “I’m sure that Cindy would make sure her kid was going to the best rehab though.”

The insider continued: “That’s the kind of mom she was. She was so involved in everything for them.”

Beyond the family, the report detailed that Presley’s “entire friend group is devastated” by his sudden and tragic death.

On Sunday, September 20, Santa Monica Police Department officers were dispatched to a rehab facility.

That same weekend, Presley had reportedly checked in for treatment.

His causes of death is believed to have been from a drug overdose. That is not unusual for those with long-term addiction struggles, but it is unexpected when someone is currently in a rehab facility.

Presley was only 27. This horrific loss has sent shockwaves through family, friends, and fans.

Our hearts go out to all who knew and loved him. No one should have to deal with this pain. We hope that, when the time comes, answers can give them the closure that they need.