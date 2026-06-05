Lena the Plug, Adam22: OnlyFans Stars Say They're NOT Getting Divorced, Filing Was Result of Identity Theft

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We have another unexpected twist in the strange saga of Lena the Plug and Adam22.

Yesterday, we reported that the couple had decided to end their marriage after three years.

Many were quick to express their lack of shock at the news, owing to the fact that Lena and Adam continued to produce adult content — both alone and together — after tying the knot.

Adam22 and Lena The Plug attend Creators Inc NYE 2024 on December 31, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Creators Inc.)

News of the couple’s divorce was accompanied by reports of their financial situation, with Lena allegedly claiming that she had to guess at her net worth, as Adam controlled all of their finances.

Now, Ms. The Plug — whose real name is Lena Nersesian — is claiming that she did not file for divorce at all!

She says the situation is the result of identity theft perpetrated by a “crazy psycho stalker fan.”

“Somebody has been trying to file for divorce on my behalf,” the podcast host and OnlyFans star shared in a video on X Thursday.

“Adam is not in charge of all my finances. I make more than $3,000 a month. I’m not filing for custody. I’m not divorcing at all,” she explained, adding:

“I love my husband and we’ve been together for 10 years, and I know that all of you are plotting on our downfall, but it’s not happening.”

“I found out that I was getting divorced when you guys found out that I was getting divorced,”

“This is such a weird situation,” Lena told her followers. “Honestly, if it didn’t happen to me, I wouldn’t believe it.”

Lena says she filed a police report when she found out about the identity theft, but she’s still facing an uphill legal battle as she “technically” filed for divorce.

“Unfortunately, [the filing] did not stop the situation. Somehow, the filing was eventually accepted, and now I have to hire an attorney to correct a legal process that I never initiated,” she wrote in the caption to her video, adding:

“Lena went on to state that she believes the fan responsible is being catfished by a person who is claiming to be her and has been asking for help to escape her marriage.

“For anyone wondering: I am not getting divorced. I love my husband, and I love our life together. My genuine belief is that the person responsible thinks they are helping me because they have been misled by someone online pretending to be me. This situation is RIDICULOUS and I can’t believe it’s real life.”

Well, it’s nice that Lena has sympathy for her identity thief. But it sounds like she’s got some annoying paperworh headaches in her future.