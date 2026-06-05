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In April of this year, influencer Ashlee Jenae tragically passed away at a luxury resort.

There were a lot of questions about the newly engaged beauty’s death.

Investigators have concluded that she died by suicide after months of suicidal ideation.

They also found that she had consulted ChatGPT for information on ending her life.

The ChatGPT app by OpenAI in 2026. For the millions of us who’ve never used it, this is what it looks like. (Photo Credit: Scott Olson/Getty Images)

She died by suicide

When Jenae went to the luxury resort in Tanzania, she did not go alone.

The influencer — whose real name was Ashly Robinson — was there for a birthday getaway with her fiance, Joe McCann.

That birthday trip then turned into an engagement trip after McCann proposed and she said yes.

According to Tanzania Police, a hotel employee found Jenae unconscious in her room. The employee had first tried the door, but gotten no response.

She was found hanging from the clothing rail of her closet, using the belt from a robe that the hotel provided.

Jenae was rushed to the hospital, but ultimately passed away on April 9.

Her immediate cause of death was cerebral hypoxia, brought on by strangulation and suffocation.

However, when it came to manner of death, investigators found that she had died by suicide.

Police in Zanzibar determined that she suffered from suicidal depression.

This painful news comes after some cast suspicions upon McCann following an alleged disagreement during the vacation.

‘How much Valium would kill me?’

Zanzibar Deputy Director of Criminal Investigation Zuberi Chember has also revealed another detail about the influencer’s tragic passing.

Prior to her death, Jenae asked ChatGPT, an LLM “AI” program, for advice on ending her life.

“How much Valium would kill me?” she apparently asked the slop program in March.

Other messages that Jenae had sent to family and friends indicated depression.

Some texts, Chembera shared, even read like farewell messages.

This finding by investigators puts Jenae’s death on a growing list of deaths related to “AI” chatbots.

Whether someone in the throws of AI psychosis murders a relative, someone uses a chatbot to plan a mass shooting, or asks a chatbot for advice on ending their life, these devices write almost like people, but lack the mental capacity to help someone get help.

These clankers would have blood on their hands if they had hands. Their creators — the “innovators” in charge of companies creating these slop machines — do, in fact, have hands.

It will probably be years before people in power have the moral fortitude and the courage to end this useless, pernicious tech instead of helping them to push into every sector of life in search of a paying market.

For now, perhaps Jenae’s grieving family can take legal action. Sometimes, a lawsuit is the closest that we come to getting justice.