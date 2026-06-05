Matt Brown’s Girlfriend Urged Him to Get Help Before Tragic Suicide

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Last weekend, the family of Alaskan Bush People star Matt Brown had their worst fears realized.

The late reality TV personality’s body was found.

Matt’s cause of death was suicide. He had pushed away many members of his family in his final years.

His ex-girlfriend had hoped to save his life, pushing him to seek help for his struggles until the end.

During his final YouTube livestream, Matt Brown smoked, rambled, and partially disrobed while in a public park. It got worse than this. (Image Credit: YouTube)

She was there for him as much as anyone could be

On Thursday, June 4, inside sources told TMZ about how Matt’s ex-girlfriend, Jamie, did “everything she could” for him at the end.

Matt’s “personal struggles” were no secret. We here at THG covered his mental health just days before his death.

According to TMZ‘s sources, Jamie spent months pleading with Matt to seek professional health.

She knew that she alone couldn’t be his “only source of strength” during his “darkest moments.”

Even after the two of them broke up, Jamie “remained committed” to Matt’s well-being.

After the news of Matt’s tragic death became public, some pointed the finger at his ex — blaming her for his passing.

Obviously, that is not how this works.

But the report from TMZ emphasizes that the breakup wasn’t her “fault,” let alone Matt’s death.

Everyone, including Matt himself, saw her as “a positive influence in his life” before and after their breakup.

The broader Brown family viewed Jamie as “a blessing” for her kindness and patience.

The 43-year-old died by suicide

Jamie ended up pushing hard for the mission to find Matt’s body after he went missing.

As we reported, the late reality TV alum was discovered in the Okanogan River in rural Washington state.

Witnesses said that she knew the sorts of places that he would go, even though they were no longer together.

She likely hoped to find him injured or simply passed out.

Ultimately, however, Matt had already died by suicide. There was nothing that she, or anyone, could have done.

Matt was only 43 years old at the time of his death.

It fell to his younger brother, Bear, to share on social media that he had died by suicide after his years of struggles with substance abuse and mental health.

The Okanogan County Coroner ruled that Matt had died by suicide, by way of a single gunshot wound to the head.

He had many people who loved him — even after spending years pushing people away.

One of those people was Jamie. But, ultimately, loving family and friends cannot save someone in crisis. They have to seek help on their own before it’s too late.