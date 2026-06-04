Lena the Plug & Adam22: OnlyFans Couple’s Shocking Finances Revealed Amid Messy …

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The marriage between Lena the Plug and Adam22 was controversial from day one:

The podcast hosts continued to produce adult content (both separately and together) after tying the knot, an arrangement that seemed destined to create conflict.

So the news that Adam and Lena are calling it quits is not terribly shocking — the couple’s financial situation, however, has left a lot of folks stunned.

Adam22 and Lena The Plug attend Creators Inc NYE 2024 on December 31, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Creators Inc.)

It was Lena — whose real name is Lena Nersesian — who pulled the plug on the marriage, a move that came as a surprise to fans, as she and Adam were posing for loved up pics just a few weeks ago.

Earlier this week, Nersesian filed for divorce, and her documents are loaded with revelations about the couple’s financial situation.

She admits, however, that she has not have full access to her and Adam’s — whose real name is Adam Grandmaison’s financial records — and therefore, her claims about their shared wealth are best guesses.

According to Nersesian, the exes’ largest asset is their $1.152 million house, and she wants to retain half at $576,000 (per Page Six).

Nersesian also requested to keep their furniture and appliances, which she says are worth $50,000, as well as $20,000 of of jewelry, art, and collectibles.

Nersesian also claimed the pair has $100,000, which she asked to be divided equitably.

The couple share a 5-year-old child, but it’s not clear at this time what sort of custody arrangement Lena is seeking.

Due to the unconventional nature of their marriage, both parties will likely seek to settle this amicably and keep family court out of their business.

But neither Adam nor Lena has ever shied away from the spotlight, and the exes have both made indirect references to their split on social media.

“All Black women who want to date me, please DM me. I will buy you a car,” Adam wrote on Instagram (jokingly .. we think).

For her part, Lena marked the occasion of her 35th birthday with a post about her newfound happiness.

“I’ve learned more about myself, built a life I’m proud of, and found a level of contentment I didn’t know was possible,” she captioned the post above.

“If my 30s have taught me anything, it’s that life keeps getting better,” she continued, adding:

“Here’s to the next five years. And thank you for being part of the journey.”

Like we said, few are surprised that this marriage didn’t last.

But hopefully, for the sake of themselves and their child, these two can reach an amicable resolution.