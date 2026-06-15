Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Reveal Devastating Miscarriage: ‘We Cried …

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These days, we all know Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker as the parents of their precious baby, Rocky.

(He’s no longer a baby, really.)

But though the public knows a great deal (perhaps too much) about Kourt and Travis’ marriage, there’s one very new piece of information.

The two suffered a devastating miscarriage. They kept it secret until now.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker attend the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024. (Photo Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

‘We were devastated’

The Travis Barker: Louder Than Fear documentary premiered over the weekend, at the Tribeca Film Festival.

During the documentary, it is revealed that, mere months into his romance with Kourtney, she suffered a miscarriage.

This was a dark emotional moment for them both.

“When we lost the baby, we were devastated,” Kourtney told the camera, per Us Weekly‘s reporting.

She detailed: “We cried for days.”

According to the couple, Kourt became pregnant about 6 months into their relationship.

(As fans will no doubt remember, the two first became entangled in 2021, and went on to marry in May of 2022.)

This was not a brief thing — not, for example, a chemical pregnancy.

Travis and Kourt went so far as to learn that they were expecting a girl.

Their intention was to name their potential future daughter Tulip.

Ultimately, their perseverance paid off

According to the documentary, they were at the three-month mark and attending a doctor’s appointment when they got the news.

Kourt and Travis learned that the fetus no longer had a heartbeat.

Miscarriages are devastating on multiple levels, from hormonal fluctuations to personal pain to shared grief as a couple. In some cases, people can even go their separate ways, unable to go on as before.

This was, of course, not the end of their relationship — or their attempts to have a child together.

Kourt shared in the documentary that their fertility journey included five in vitro fertilization attempts across an eight month span.

In May of 2023, Kourtney and Travis decided that they were “officially done” with IVF and resolved to conceive naturally — letting the chips fall where they may.

Just one month later, Kourt and Travis announced the pregnancy news on social media.

Kourtney very memorably showed up in the audience of Travis’ Blink-182 concert, holding a poster that read: “Travis I’m pregnant.”

Though Rocky Thirteen, their son, needed “urgent fetal surgery” before he was born, they welcomed him into the world in November of 2023. He will be 3 years old this autumn.

Kourt and Travis have received an outpouring of support from fans for what they have endured together.