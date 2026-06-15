Marius Borg Hoiby, Norwegian Royal, Sentenced to 4 Years In Prison on Rape Charges

Reading Time: 2 minutes

One of Europe’s most shocking royal scandals has reached a dramatic conclusion.

Marius Borg Hoiby, the son of Norway’s Crown Princess Mette-Marit and stepson of Crown Prince Haakon, has been sentenced to four years in prison after being convicted on multiple criminal charges, including two counts of rape.

The verdict was handed down Monday by the Oslo District Court following a lengthy and closely watched trial that has dominated headlines in Norway for months.

Mitch Evans (L) and Marius Borg Hoiby compete on the Formula E Simulator at the BRITS official aftershow party, in partnership with Tempus Magazine, at the Intercontinental London – The O2 on February 21, 2018 in London, England (Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images for Tempus Magazine)

Hoiby, 29, faced dozens of charges stemming from allegations involving multiple women.

The court ultimately found him guilty on 34 counts, including rape, domestic violence, assault, drug-related offenses, and other crimes. He was acquitted on several charges, including two additional rape allegations.

While Hoiby is closely connected to Norway’s royal family, he does not hold a royal title and is not in the line of succession to the throne. Still, his relationship to the future king and queen has ensured intense public scrutiny throughout the case.

According to CBS News, prosecutors argued that several of the women involved were unable to consent because they were unconscious or otherwise incapacitated.

One of the rape convictions involved an incident that took place in the basement of the royal family’s official residence.

The court also found Hoiby guilty of abusing former girlfriend Nora Haukland, one of the few accusers who has been publicly identified. In addition to his prison sentence, he was ordered to pay compensation to multiple victims and was issued a restraining order related to one of the women involved in the case.

Prosecutors had sought a much longer sentence of more than seven years behind bars. Hoiby’s defense team, meanwhile, argued for a substantially lighter punishment.

The disgraced royal relative has consistently denied the rape allegations and is expected to appeal the verdict.

The case has cast a long shadow over Norway’s royal family, which, unlike the British royal family, has traditionally enjoyed strong public support and a largely scandal-free reputation. In recent months, the trial has generated intense debate throughout the country about privilege, accountability, and whether royal connections influenced the investigation.

Adding to the family’s difficulties, Crown Princess Mette-Marit is reportedly awaiting a lung transplant as she continues to battle serious health issues.

The Norwegian Royal Court has declined to comment on the verdict.

With an appeal expected and public interest showing no signs of fading, this story will likely continue making headlines for months to come.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.