Joe Alwyn, Taylor Swift’s Ex, Dating ‘Love Story’ Star Sarah Pidgeon

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This probably isn’t the sort of love story that Taylor Swift had in mind when she crooned “baby, just say yes.”

Sure, Taylor is engaged to Travis Kelce and her wedding day is just weeks away, but she might still be feeling some feelings today amid news that her most recent ex, Joe Alwyn, is dating Sarah Pidgeon.

Joe and Sarah, the actress best known for her role as Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy on the recent FX limited series Love Story, were spotted packing on the PDA during an outing in New York City over the weekend.

Joe Alwyn attends the “Kinds Of Kindness” Photocall at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 18, 2024 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

The date comes more than three years after Joe’s split from Taylor, but even if both parties have moved on, Swifties decidedly have not.

Joe still gets roasted pretty much every time his name is mentioned in the press — and we’re sure this time will be no exception.

Alwyn, 35, and Pidgeon, 29, were seen spending time together in Brooklyn , and photos obtained by Page Six show them enjoying a date that stretched from daylight into the evening hours.

According to reports, the photogenic twosome spent hours together strolling through the neighborhood, chatting, and enjoying drinks.

The sighting comes just days after gossip accounts claimed the two had been spotted together elsewhere in Brooklyn, leading fans to wonder whether a new celebrity couple was quietly taking shape.

Now, with photographic evidence in hand, the rumors appear to have a lot more fuel behind them.

Pidgeon has been enjoying a breakout year thanks to her work in Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette. While her professional profile has continued to rise, she has largely kept her personal life out of the spotlight.

That privacy could make her a particularly good match for Alwyn, who spent years avoiding the spotlight while dating one of the most famous women on the planet.

Of course, Joe will always be connected to Taylor in the eyes of many fans.

The actor dated the music icon for more than six years before the pair split in the spring of 2023. Their relationship was famously private, which likely made the intense public scrutiny surrounding their breakup even more difficult.

In a 2024 interview, Alwyn described the end of the relationship as “a hard thing to navigate” and spoke about how quickly private matters became public fodder after the breakup.

Since then, Taylor has moved on with Travis, and the couple is currently preparing for their wedding, which will reportedly take place on July 3.

Now it appears Alwyn may have found someone special as well.

Neither Alwyn nor Pidgeon has publicly commented on the nature of their relationship. We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.