James Barker Cause of Death: ‘Love Island USA’ Producer Passes Away at 40 …

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We have tragic news to report from the world of reality TV today.

James Barker, a producer on Love Island USA, has passed away while filming the show’s eighth season in Fiji.

News of Barker’s death comes courtesy of a statement from Peacock and ITV America.

An aerial view as vegetation regrows on an islet (R) where trees were obliterated by a past storm in the Funafuti atoll on November 26, 2019 in Funafuti, Tuvalu. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

“James’ unimaginable loss has been deeply felt across not just the entire Love Island USA production, but throughout all of ITV and Peacock,” the networks said in a joint statement (via People).

“He was a beloved and greatly valued member of our collective family whose kindness, talent and dedication left an indelible mark on all of us and everyone who had the privilege of knowing and working with him.”

Peacock and ITV also announced that Barker will be honored during the June 16 episode of Love Island USA.

No cause of death has been publicly disclosed, but insiders have divulged that Barker died following an “unexpected medical emergency” last week.

Barker joined Love Island USA in 2020 as a story producer before rising through the ranks to become executive producer for the show’s past three seasons.

Along the way, he played a key role in both production and post-production and helped oversee the series’ soundtrack.

Barker’s television career began at Leftfield Pictures in 2011, where he worked on popular reality programs including Pawn Stars, Forged in Fire, and Counting Cars.

He later added credits on Queer Eye and several other unscripted projects before becoming one of the driving creative forces behind Love Island USA and its spinoffs.

Just days before his death, Barker celebrated the launch of Season 8 on social media.

“We come to Fiji for magic,” he wrote in a June 3 Instagram post while praising the cast and crew behind the series.

News of Barker’s death sent shockwaves through the Love Island community, particularly because the producer had become such an integral part of the franchise’s recent success.

Season 8 premiered on June 2 with Ariana Madix returning as host, and production has continued in Fiji following Barker’s passing.

Tributes from colleagues and fans quickly began appearing online after the announcement, with many expressing disbelief over the sudden loss of a producer who was widely respected throughout the reality television industry.

Our thoughts go out to Barker’s loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.