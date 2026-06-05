Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce’s Wedding Location Revealed!

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We’ve known for several weeks now that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are preparing for a summer wedding.

And while the guest list and other details slowly leaked out, until today, we knew very little about the venue.

But that may have just changed thanks to a new report from TMZ, which claims that the couple has locked down a venue in the heart of Manhattan for their highly anticipated ceremony.

Taylor Swift attends the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 26, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

A source tells the outlet that the location sits somewhere in Midtown.

Naturally, Swifties immediately went into detective mode.

The exact venue name has not been publicly confirmed, but the report suggests extensive security measures are already being discussed.

The speculation intensified earlier this week when New York Police Department commissioner Jessica Tisch was questioned during a New York City budget hearing about potential police resources that could be needed for the event.

Tisch made a quip about a “potential Taylor Swift wedding” — and it seems she wasn’t joking!

The wedding has become the subject of endless headlines over the past month, with reports claiming invitations have gone out to several celebrities from both Swift and Kelce’s inner circles.

TMZ recently reported that former friend Karlie Kloss received an invitation despite years of rumored tension between the pair.

Other reports have suggested that Swift has been personally calling friends to invite them in an effort to keep details from leaking publicly.

As for the wedding date, multiple outlets have reported that the couple plans to marry on July 3 in New York City, though neither Swift nor Kelce has publicly confirmed those details.

That lack of confirmation has done little to slow the rumor mill.

In fact, the mystery surrounding the venue has become almost as big a story as the wedding itself.

Earlier speculation pointed toward Rhode Island, where Swift owns a famous waterfront estate.

However, recent reports and comments from public officials have shifted attention firmly back to New York.

For now, fans are left waiting for an official announcement.

But if TMZ’s latest report proves accurate, Taylor and Travis may soon be saying “I do” in the middle of Manhattan — and the event will certainly be the celebrity wedding of the year.