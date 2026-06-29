Hoda Kotb to Replace Savannah Guthrie After Latest Grim Update in Nancy Guthrie Case?

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A note, allegedly from Nancy Guthrie’s kidnappers, apologized for her death.

This is hitting Savannah Guthrie hard, by her own admission.

Some wonder if she returned to work too soon after her mother’s abduction. Others fear how she will respond when the other shoe drops.

Hoda Kotb is reportedly on standby to step when the moment that Savannah needs to step away from The Today Show.

Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie attend Savannah Guthrie on February 22, 2024. (Photo Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

‘Every new twist is another emotional blow’

On February 1, 2026, Nancy Guthrie was violently abducted from her home in the wee hours.

Her famous daughter, Savannah, took a hiatus from work, only returning in April. During her absence, Hoda Kotb stepped in despite retiring from the job last year.

Even now, months later, she admits that she cries before work and after work every day, imagining what her mother must have gone through during her abduction and before her death.

The 5-month anniversary of Nancy’s kidnapping is fast approaching. No culprit has been captured, Nancy remains officially “missing,” and more or less everyone believes that she likely died shortly after she vanished.

A recent bombshell report revealed a note sent to media outlets apologizing for the 84-year-old’s death.

It’s been all too much for Savannah. And maybe she did return to work too early, all things considered.

Rob Schuter reports that, if and when she needs a break, longtime friend and colleague Hoda Kotb is ready to step up.

“Everyone is deeply worried about Savannah,” an alleged source reported.

“She’s showing incredible strength on camera,” the same insider affirmed.

“But,” the source acknowledged, “every new twist is another emotional blow.”

‘Hoda didn’t hesitate’

“No one expects a daughter to carry this kind of heartbreak while hosting live television every morning,” the insider reasoned.

As a result, Hoda Kotb has allegedly “been put on standby and is ready to return to the anchor desk immediately.”

This will only happen “should Savannah decide — or be encouraged — to take time away,” the source explained.

A second insider reported that “Hoda didn’t hesitate” when asked to essentially be her former co-anchor’s understudy.

“She made it clear she’ll be there the moment she’s needed,” that same second source assured.

“This isn’t about replacing Savannah,” the insider stressed. “It’s about protecting a friend.”

The second source added: “Right now, everyone wants Savannah focused on one thing: finding her mother.” Even if that just means to lay her to rest.

“[Guthrie is] exhausted, heartbroken, and doing everything she can to stay strong,” an additional insider reported.

“Everyone is praying this nightmare ends soon,” the third source shared, “because nobody knows how much more one person can endure.”

We will continue to keep Savannah Guthrie and her entire family in our thoughts.