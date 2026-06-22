Nancy Guthrie’s Alleged Kidnappers Apologize For Her Death, Demand Payment For Safe …

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The mystery surrounding the disappearance of Savannah Guthrie’s mother has taken another heartbreaking turn.

According to a new report from Air Mail, one of the ransom notes allegedly sent by Nancy Guthrie’s kidnappers included an apology for the 84-year-old’s death, and it appeared to suggest that her body could be returned in exchange for money.

Nancy vanished from her Tucson home on February 1, setting off a massive search effort and an investigation that remains unsolved nearly five months later.

A photograph of Nancy Guthrie is seen on a sign that people can leave messages on February 26, 2026, in Tucson, Arizona. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Authorities have long believedmthat Nancy was abducted.

In the days following her disappearance, several ransom messages surfaced.

One of the earliest notes reportedly demanded $4 million in Bitcoin for Nancy’s safe return and warned that the price would increase if payment was not made by a specified deadline.

But according to new reports, a subsequent message sent on February 6 struck a noticeably different tone.

Sources familiar with the investigation claim the note contained an apology for Nancy’s death and floated the possibility of returning her remains for a payment that was never clearly specified.

Nancy Guthrie is still missing, several weeks after being taken from her home in February. (YouTube)

The report alleges that investigators attempted to trace the sender by transferring a small amount of cryptocurrency to the Bitcoin wallet connected to the ransom demand.

The hope was that the sender would move the funds and create a digital trail for authorities to follow. But that never happened.

The money reportedly sat untouched, and some observers now believe the failed strategy may have cost investigators a critical opportunity during the earliest days of the case.

Throughout the ordeal, Savannah Guthrie and her siblings have made repeated public pleas for information.

In emotional social media videos released earlier this year, Savannah, Annie, and Camron Guthrie addressed whoever may have taken their mother, urging them to come forward and promising they were willing to pay for Nancy’s return.

After receiving the February 6 communication, the family reportedly responded publicly, pleading for Nancy to be brought home. Later that month, Savannah even offered $1 million for information that could lead to answers about her mother’s fate.

Despite months of investigation, authorities have not identified the person responsible for Nancy’s disappearance.

Security footage reportedly captured a suspect near Nancy’s residence on the night she vanished, but no arrests have been made and the case remains open.

For now, Savannah and her family are still searching for answers — and hoping that someone, somewhere, knows what happened to Nancy Guthrie.