Karl-Anthony Towns Says Fiancee Jordyn Woods Was Not Happy About Knicks Owner’s …

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Midtown Manhattan is at a standstill today, thanks to a parade celebrating the New York Knicks’ first championship in 53 years!

For obvious reasons, the team’s biggest stars, including Jalen Brunson, OG Anunoby, and Karl-Anthony Towns, have been anointed the new kings of the city.

But as Towns’ and his fiancee, socialite Jordyn Woods, can attest, the spoils of victory came at a tremendous price.

Karl-Anthony Towns and Jordyn Woods attend the “Highest 2 Lowest” New York Premiere at Brooklyn Academy of Music on August 11, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

In a recent interview, Towns discussed a controversial speech delivered by Knicks owner James Dolan.

Dolan suggested that his players might want to take after the ancient Spartans and abstain from sex during the season.

Not surprisingly, this suggestion didn’t sit well with several members of the Knicks roster.

“I will definitely say, when I came home, and I told my fiancée what he said, she didn’t like to hear that one,” Towns shared on “The Howard Stern Show” this week.

Asked by Stern if he and Jordyn adhered to the new rule, Towns kept things PG, saying, “I would say she’s very happy.”

Dolan’s … unusual suggestion to his players was first revealed on Brunson and Josh Hart’s “Roommates” podcast.

“You don’t have to give up sex for the next 10 weeks, but like Spartans — do you know what Spartans are? They denied themselves so that they could have an edge. Get the edge,” Dolan said, adding:

“Go home, talk to your wives,” Dolan said. “Don’t tell them you’re not going to have sex, and don’t tell them it was my idea.”

“But let them know what this is going to be like, what your commitment is going to be like, and how they’re going to have to sacrifice too.”

Thankfully, Karl didn’t take the advice to heart. He and Jordyn got engaged earlier this year, and she paid loving tribute to her lanky boo after the Knicks polished off the San Antonio Spurs four games to one in the NBA Finals:



“To my soon-to-be husband and best friend: you did it. I couldn’t be more proud of you,” she wrote, adding:

“Watching the humility you’ve carried through every high and low, the way you put your faith before everything else, the sacrifices you’ve made, and the joy you’ve brought to every moment has been so inspiring. No ego. Just hard work, gratitude, and an unwavering belief.

“What a journey this has been for us. You always said, ‘When I get my ring, I’ll get you yours,’ and somehow it happened exactly that way. Two rings in one year.”

It’s gonna be hard to top 2026. But something tells us Jordyn and Karl will keep trying.