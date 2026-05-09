Erika Kirk Wishes Late Husband Charlie Kirk a Happy Anniversary

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It’s been eight months since Charlie Kirk was shot and killed during a speaking engagement at a Utah college.

And this week, his widow, Erika Kirk marked what would have been another wedding anniversary with her late husband.

Erika shared an emotional tribute on social media — one filled with memories, heartbreak, and a reminder that love doesn’t end after loss.

Erika Kirk discusses the newly released book “Stop, In The Name of God: Why Honoring The Sabbath Will Transform Your Life” on “Hannity” at Fox News Channel Studios on December 08, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

On Friday, the Turning Point USA CEO posted a heartfelt video featuring footage from the couple’s engagement and wedding, along with clips that included audio from Charlie, Erika, and one of their children.

“Even though our kids won’t see our love ‘grow old together’ from an earthly stand point; they’ll see it from a Heavenly one,” Erika wrote in her message on X (formerly Twitter).

“And I’ll tell them of our love story any moment I can. Happy Anniversary to the love of my life.”

Needless to say, the post struck an emotional chord.

Numerous users flooded the comments with messages of support, condolences, and memories of Charlie, whose death continues to loom large more than half a year later.

As Fox News notes, Erika stepped into a leadership role at Turning Point USA following Charlie’s death last year, taking over as CEO after he was killed.

His death, meanwhile, remains part of an ongoing national conversation surrounding political violence.

In recent weeks, Erika has continued speaking publicly about both grief and the political climate.

Following a shooting scare at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner — where she had been present — Erika addressed the incident on her show in emotional terms.

“Our country has become unrecognizable; these people have perverted the truth to the point that they motivated the murder of my husband,” she said.

“They have continuously tried to assassinate the president, and anyone who stands in their way is labeled ‘hateful,’ ‘racist,’ ‘fascist and every other trigger word that is grossly dishonest.”

But on Friday, politics took a backseat.

Instead, the focus was squarely on remembrance — and on a love that Erika clearly still holds close, even after unimaginable loss.