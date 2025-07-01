Donald Trump to Elon Musk: I’ll Cut Your Funding and Send You Back to South Africa!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

It’s not quite the Fourth of July yet, but the fireworks have already begun!

Yes, the explosive feud between Donald Trump and Elon Musk appears to be back on after the former allies managed to hammer out a truce last month.

When tempers first flared between these, two Musk promptly went nuclear, claiming he had definitive proof that Trump’s name appears “in the Epstein files.”

Donald Trump and Elon Musk speak before departing the White House on his way to his South Florida home in Mar-a-Lago in Florida on March 14, 2025. (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images)

Tensions eased for a bit, but Musk re-entered the fray this week, harshly criticizing Trump’s “big, beautiful bill” and describing Republicans as “the Porky Pig Party.”

Never one to back down from a war of words, Trump is now firing back, claiming that Musk is afraid of being defunded and forced to move back to his native South Africa.

Trump levels threats at Musk amid BBB battle

“Elon may get more subsidy than any human being in history, by far, and without subsidies, Elon would probably have to close up shop and head back home to South Africa,” the president wrote on his Truth Social platform Tuesday morning.

“No more Rocket launches, Satellites, or Electric Car Production, and our Country would save a FORTUNE. Perhaps we should have DOGE take a good, hard, look at this? BIG MONEY TO BE SAVED!!!”

Elon Musk speaks with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump as they watch the launch of the sixth test flight of the SpaceX Starship rocket on November 19, 2024 in Brownsville, Texas. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Asked shortly thereafter if he has any plans to deport Elon, Trump replied — jokingly? — that it’s a possibility.

“I don’t know. We’ll have to take a look. We might have to put DOGE on Elon. You know what DOGE is? DOGE is the monster that might have to go back and eat Elon. Wouldn’t that be terrible? He gets a lot of subsidies,” Trump told reporters outside the White House.

“Elon is very upset that the EV mandate is gonna be terminated. Not everybody wants an electric car. I don’t want an electric car.”

Responding to a clip of the interview on his own X (formerly Twitter) platform, Musk offered an ominous comment:

Republican presidential nominee, former President Donald Trump offers his hand to Elon Musk back stage during a campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show grounds on October 05, 2024 in Butler, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

“So tempting to escalate this. So, so tempting. But I will refrain for now,” he wrote.

Musk, of course, has been outspoken in his criticism of Trump’s spending bill, and his beef seems to go well beyond the lack of an electric vehicle mandate.

Elon argues that the bill would result in “immense strategic harm” to the U.S. and “destroy millions of jobs in America.”

He also accused the Trump administration of giving “handouts to industries of the past while severely damaging industries of the future.”

If there’s one thing Trump hates to be accused of, it’s mismanaging money.

He and Elon might have been able to overcome the allegations of consorting with a known sex predator — but being an incompetent businessman? That’s a different story!