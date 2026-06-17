Jelly Roll & Bunnie Xo: Real Cause of Their Split Revealed

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As we previously reported, Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo have called it quits after ten years of marriage.

The news came as a shock to many — but there are those who say they saw it coming.

And one insider claims it came down to a difference in values — or at least the way these two have chosen to present their values publicly.

Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo attend the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Brianna Bryson/WireImage)

“There is just such a conflict in what’s going on. He’s preaching this Christian way of life. She’s posing mostly naked and talking about porn and penises on her podcast,” a source told the Daily Mail on Tuesday, referring to Bunnie’s “Dumb Blonde” podcast.

“At every turn she’s just kind of embarrassing him and wrecking every PR narrative that they’re trying to create. This is the talk of the town [in Nashville],”

Jelly Roll quietly filed for divorce in Tennessee in May, citing irreconcilable differences.

The filing came as a surprise to many fans, especially given how openly the couple had discussed their relationship, family life, and plans for the future.

Jelly’s pivot toward a more family-friendly image was on full display when he won the Grammy for Best Contemporary Country Album back in February.

“First of all, Jesus, I hear you, and I’m listening, Lord. I am listening, Lord,” he said in his acceptance speech before shifting his focus to Bunnie:

“Second of all, I want to thank my beautiful wife. I would have never changed my life without you. I would have ended up dead or in jail. I would have killed myself if it wasn’t for you and Jesus. I thank you for that,”

The insider noted that there might be a cynical component to Jelly’s new image, as “there’s so much money” in Christian music.

“He saw a lot of money in this market and told Bunnie to get it together. But she wouldn’t stay in line and it is destroying his brand,” said the source.

Meanwhile, the singer’s 18-year-old daughter from a previous relationship has expressed her disdain with the public’s interest in her father’s split.

“Oh & one more thing I am disgusted at how invested everyone is in a very clearly private family matter,” Bailee Ann wrote in an expiring TikTok post Tuesday.

She went on to call it “fkn crazy” that people are so invested, and she told those following closely along to “worry bout your house – not mine.”

“I’m not speaking on it – yet,” Bailee concluded.

Thus far, neither are Jelly or Bunnie. But based on the moving vans that were reportedly spotted outside of their home this week, it seems that they have every intention of going through with the split.