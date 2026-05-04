2026 Met Gala: Who’s Boycotting, Who’s Definitely Attending, & …

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The Met Gala is fashion’s biggest night. It’s also a charitable event.

This year is a little different, with calls to boycott the event.

Zendaya is one of the most beloved figures of the annual gala.

She’s skipping it. So is Meryl Streep. Who else is skipping, and why?

Zendaya attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025. (Photo Credit: Savion Washington/Getty Images)

‘Boycott The Bezos Met Ball’

A group, accurately named Everyone Hates Elon, has been running a public campaign to discourage people from attending this year’s gala.

Usually, groups that strive towards a better world promote charities.

But this year’s gala has Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Bezos as co-hairs.

Amazon is also lead sponsor of the event.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at the big names who are attending, who’s skipping, and more.

🚨 Introducing tonight’s #MetGala, chaired by Jeff Bezos – taking a brief pause from bullying his workers, backing Trump and powering ICE's deportation machine. But sure, enjoy the dresses x



[image or embed] — Everyone Hates Elon (@everyonehateselon.bsky.social) May 4, 2026 at 11:37 AM

An interesting piece by The Hollywood Reporter takes a look at who’s not coming, and why.

“Zendaya, after seven straight years as Met Ball star, is sitting this one out. Is it a political boycott?” THR asks.

“Or is she simply feeling a little overexposed, with four movies out in 2026?” the article continues.

Zendaya has skipped the gala before, even though she has been stealing the show at the annual event since her debut as a younger actress.

“Lady Gaga’s name has also yet to appear on any confirmed list,” THR adds.

What about Meryl?

Famously, Meryl Streep has never attended the gala. It’s not her vibe.

“Amy Odell — who wrote the book on Anna Wintour, literally — and many social media talking heads believe Streep is flatly opposed to Bezos’ involvement,” THR dishes.

But the report adds: “Since she’s never actually set foot in the place, hard to say.”

It sounds like John Krasinski won’t be attending, even though he was slated to wear clothes from an LA brand. (Seth Meyers will be repping it instead.)

Emily Blunt is slated to appear in an exclusive Tom Ford, who will be appearing in person to attend. (Yes, he sold his brand.)

Some people will be attending and you can already guess what they’re wearing.

“Kidman is contracted to Chanel, Kravitz to Saint Laurent, Anne Hathaway to Prada,” The Hollywood Reporter lists.

“And with Vaccarello as one of the hosts,” THR predicts, “expect more Saint Laurent on the red carpet than at any Met Ball in recent memory.”

Meanwhile, Mayor Zohran Mamdani and his wife were reportedly invited, but will not be attending. He praised the Met itself, but explained that he’s working on, you know, his job.

Every New York mayor since 2002 has attended the gala at least once during their term. But many have pointed out that this is the right call for Mayor Mamdani.