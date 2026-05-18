Joseph Duggar Begs Judge to Let Him See His Kids as He Awaits Trial on Molestation Charges

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Back in March, Joseph Duggar was arrested on child molestation charges.

As is customary in such cases, he has been prohibited from having any unsupervised contact with minors.

But according to a new filing from Joe’s lawyers, he believes that an exception should be made in the case of his own children.

Joseph Duggar has been arrested for the alleged molestation of a 9-year-old girl. (Washington County Sheriff’s Office)

According to court records obtained by TMZ, Joseph recently filed legal documents seeking to amend an existing no-contact order. His request specifically asks for permission to see his own biological children.

The request comes as Joseph continues to fight serious criminal charges stemming from allegations involving a minor.

As we previously reported, the former 19 Kids and Counting star was arrested in March and charged with lewd and lascivious behavior involving unlawful sexual activity with a minor.

The arrest came after a now-14-year-old girl alleged that several incidents took place during a 2020 family vacation in Panama City Beach, Florida, when she was 9 years old. Joseph has pleaded not guilty.

Following his arrest, a judge set Joseph’s bond at $600,000 and ordered that he have no unsupervised contact with minors as a condition of his release.

Joseph Duggar has been extradited to Florida, where he’ll be arraigned on child molestation charges. (Bay County Sheriff’s Department)

That restriction now appears to be affecting his ability to see the children he shares with wife Kendra Duggar.

Joseph’s father paid his bail, and he was permitted to return home to Arkansas and the condition that me make the

Needless to say, these developments have only intensified public scrutiny surrounding the Duggar family –particularly given the family’s long history of criminal allegations and abuse scandals.

Joseph’s eldest brother, Josh Duggar, is currently serving time on charges of possession of child sexual abuse materials.

Joseph’s wife, Kendra Duggar, has been charged with child endangerment, which is also one of the many charges that Joseph is facing. She too is out on bail and awaiting trial, but she’s allowed to see her kids without supervision.

The judge in Joseph’s case has not yet rendered a decision on whether or not he will be permitted to see his children ahead of his trial.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.