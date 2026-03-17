June Shannon & Family Explode Over Rift: Why Can’t Anna’s Daughters See …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Some family drama is petty.

But sometimes, it’s life-altering for the innocents caught in the middle.

The family is still grieving after Anna Cardwell’s passing.

Her daughters haven’t seen each other in over a year. Who’s fault is that?

Lauryn Shannon, Mama June Shannon, and Alana Thompson discuss a major family issue. (Image Credit: Entertainment Tonight/YouTube)

This rift has innocents caught in the middle

On Monday, March 16, Mama June and multiple other relatives put Michael Cardwell and his wife, London Smith, on blast.

In 2023, Anna Cardwell died at the age of 29. She left behind two young daughters, Kaitlyn and Kylee. The girls are half-sisters, with different fathers.

Kylee went to live with her father. Kaitlyn, however, went to live with June — meaning a separation from her sister. June and Michael had a whole custody battle about it.

Both Kaitlyn and Anna had considered Michael to be Kaitlyn’s father. The courts, however, don’t see it that way.

Earlier this month, Kaitlyn — who is now 13 — told Entertainment Tonight that is has been over a year since she saw her younger sister.

Following the interview, June reinforced her existing support for Kaitlyn.

She took to TikTok to explain that Kaitlyn is expressing “her own thoughts” and “her own feelings.”

(In other words, refuting any assumptions that Kaitlyn is just playing along with a family narrative, for reality TV drama or whatever.)

According to June, she has repeatedly set aside differences with Michael, even when he and London moved to Alabama after they married in 2024.

“I’m not obligated to any-f–king-body but these children, which is Kylee and Kaitlyn,” June asserted. “They’re my blood!”

Everyone has SO much to say on the topic

On Monday, March 16, Lauryn Shannon expanded upon the topic in a lengthy Facebook post.

She alleged that she and the rest of her family have “tried everything” to contact Kylee, having been unable to see her in almost two years.

She alleged that they have been “pushed out” by the couple, despite promises to the contrary.

“Every time they come to [Georgia] they expect Kaitlyn to be able to visit with them but never Kylee to visit with us,” Lauryn accused. “It’s on their terms and conditions.”

“ANNA DIDN’T ASK FOR THIS!!” Lauryn went on to write. “SHE WANTED THE GIRLS TOGETHER ALWAYS!!!”

13-year-old Kaitlyn Cardwell is growing up so quickly! (Image Credit: WEtv)

Alana Thompson also participated in the conversation, urging her fellow adults to “put their differences aside and stop letting personal feelings get in the way of family.”

She affirmed: “We all know how much Anna loved her girls and how important family was to her. Anyone who really knew her knows she would never want them kept apart because adults can’t get over their problems.”

Alana emphasized: “The girls deserve to have each other, and they deserve to grow up knowing their family without all this extra drama.”

She then reasoned: “At the end of the day this isn’t about who’s right or wrong, it’s about doing what’s best for the kids. And honestly, that should come before pride, before feelings, and before anything else.”

This is not the first time that Alana has seemed to be the most reasonable and mature member of the family.

Mama June Shannon sits with Jessica, Lauryn, and Alana to discuss a family rift. (Image Credit: Entertainment Tonight/YouTube)

Who really cut off communications?

Meanwhile, Michael’s mother, Tonya, has claimed that Kaitlyn and Kylee’s visits only ended in September 2024 due to Mama June allegedly no longer responding to her.

Obviously, this is a very different story than what June and her family are saying.

London, also, claimed that the family has stopped trying to contact them — saying that Michael only stopped messaging Kaitlyn after June stopped replying to his messages.

This sounds like an absolute mess.

We don’t know who’s right, except that it’s clear that at least some of these folks are wrong. We all wish that Kylee and Kaitlyn could spend more time together. They are sisters, after all.