Kailyn Lowry Defends Boyfriend & Baby Daddy Choices: ‘If I’m Not Happy As …

Yes, she regrets creating broken homes with four baby daddies for her seven kids.

But no, Kailyn Lowry insists, she isn’t just repeating her mom’s pattern of putting men first.

Looking at her history of personal choices, that sounds pretty difficult to dispute.

But Kail’s still going to try.

A tearful Kailyn Lowry speaks on her podcast abut how she wants better for her children than what she feels as an adult. (Image Credit: YouTube)

‘Some people will argue that I’m the same as my mom’

As we previously reported, Kailyn acknowledged that moving her new boyfriend, Ike, into her home so soon after ending her engagement to Elijah was unusual.

In fact, she admitted that it was “selfish” of her. Not only for the speed with which she moved him in, but for breaking one of her dating rules: he has a kid (just as she has seven of her own).

However, she followed up the chat with Part 2 on her Patreon — refuting all of the people observing that she’s repeating her mother’s toxic behavior.

“Some people will argue that I’m the same as my mom but with money,” Kail acknowledged. “I’ve heard that several times.”

She disagreed, commenting: “I’m thinking back to my childhood and the men my mom had me around.”

In June of 2025, Kailyn Lowry sat down for a special episode of her podcast. (Image Credit: YouTube)

According to Kailyn, the men who were with Suzi for a long time (or married her) weren’t the ones who “hurt her.”

She explained: “It was the men in between that she also had me around that were the dangerous ones.”

Waxing introspective, Kail commented: “So, I think in some ways that’s my justification [for having a lot of long-term relationships].”

(We have to note that not all long-term relationships are non-violent, as she herself has experienced)

But Kailyn insisted that she is not like Suzi. That she does not put her boyfriends before any of her seven children.

On her Karma & Chaos podcast, Kailyn Lowry discussed her deadbeat dad in what are likely his final days. (Image Credit: Apple Podcasts)

‘If I’m not happy as a woman first, I cannot be a good mom’

“The assumption is I don’t think about my kids,” Kailyn characterized her critics’ arguments.

“Contrary to that,” she argued, “I would say I did think about what kind of person he is before I brought him into the rest of my kids’ lives.”

Kail pointed out: “I didn’t just meet [him]. It’s not like I met him on Tinder.”

She clarified: “I’m not saying there are unsafe people on Tinder, but I didn’t just meet him for the first time and introduce him to my kids.”

Kailyn detailed: “I’ve known him since pretty much high school, not in-depth obviously.” She then claimed that friends performed a background check on him before she moved him into her house.

Kail cries during one of her final MTV appearances. (Image Credit: MTV)

“I don’t think I expected to have a full-blown relationship but I think after the first time we hung out I think both of us just knew what it was,” Kail reflected.

“We’ve been in toxic environments in the past,” she noted, “and acknowledged where we’ve been toxic in the past and acknowledged we both want the same things moving forward.”

Kailyn then understated: “We don’t waste time. We’re ready to be committed and faithful to somebody and I felt we were both on the same page with that.”

She claimed: “You cannot deny chemistry and attraction when it’s there.”

Kail then explained why her seven children benefit from her controversial choices: “If I’m not happy as a woman first, I cannot be a good mom.” (Oh, girl)

We’re up close here with Kailyn Lowry on an episode of Teen Mom. (Image Credit: MTV)

‘They have all made me miserable’

“And I’m not saying I’m relying on men for happiness,” Kailyn claimed.

“Because if we are being honest and you look at my track record,” she acknowledged, “they have all made me miserable.”

But Ike, we’re sure, will continue to be different … until he isn’t.

Kail has wisely been no-contact with Suzi for over a decade. (Good for her!)

If she were to ask her today, would Suzi say that she put men men first over her daughter?

On some level, Kailyn seems to be interweaving both parents’ bad habits into her own life, but just differently enough that it feels meaningfully different (to her).