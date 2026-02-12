Kailyn Lowry: I’ve Spent Over $1 Million on Custody! One Ex Filed Against Me 50 …

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Having kids is expensive. Going to court is expensive.

The combination can cost a small fortune. Especially if you’re Kailyn Lowry.

The Teen Mom 2 alum recently revealed that she has spent over $1 million in family court.

One baby daddy in particular has given her the most trouble. And you can probably guess who she means.

On her Patreon video, Kailyn Lowry addressed the jaw-dropping sums that she has spent on custody battles over her seven children — two in particular. (Image Credit: Patreon)

7 children, 4 baby daddies, $1 million and change in court costs

In a new video that Kailyn shared to her Patreon, the mother of seven accused one of her four baby daddies of abusing the court system.

According to her, the ex has filed frivolous court cases.

“In one particular case I feel like I have spent the most amount of money which is the majority — close to a million dollars alone on one situation,” Kail told subscribers.

“In full transparency, I have filed a handful of things myself,” she acknowledged.

Kailyn continued: “The rest of the filings for almost a million dollars came from one parent and to me it’s very frivolous.”

A blurred out Chris Lopez makes an appearance on Teen Mom 2 with Kailyn Lowry and Jo Rivera. (MTV)

“I do feel it’s an abuse of the system and it’s not on my end,” Kail characterized.

She noted that fans have repeatedly encouraged her to take this particular man to court.

“People don’t understand that the courts don’t deal with, for example, haircuts,” she noted.

In these remarks, she’s basically spelling out that her worst baby daddy — Chris Lopez — is the culprit.

“If the opposite custodial parent takes the child for a week that it’s not their time, the court does not see this an emergency,” Kailyn lamented.

Her face shining with tears, Kailyn Lowry acknowledges that mental illness drives her cosmetic surgeries. (Image Credit: YouTube)

50 court filings in a single year?

According to Kailyn, the unnamed baby daddy had filed against her over 50 times in the span of a single year.

There are rare cases where that could be important or even urgent. As you can see if you’re following politics, some people do so many bad things in a single year that they require countless court filings and other legal maneuvers.

However, in custody court, this is a financial drain upon Kail, a likely waste of the court’s time, and possibly an attempt to harass her.

As for how this “mystery man” can afford to make her life miserable like this, it’s simple: he represents himself.

“[He’s] not having the financial burden that somebody with counsel does,” she explained.

Over the years, Kailyn Lowry has had a number of rude awakenings about the men in her life. (MTV)

“So, I have spent over a million dollars but that does not mean that my coparent has spent over a million dollars,” Kailyn reasoned.

She added: “He might have spent $500.”

So Kail spends a small fortune, and her troublesome baby daddy pays a large grocery order. That hardly seems fair.

Meanwhile, she is still paying off legal fees on cases that concluded in the past.

“I still have to pay thousands and thousands of dollars on frivolous filings and the court can’t intervene,” Kail shared.

On her Karma & Chaos podcast, Kailyn Lowry discussed her deadbeat dad in what are likely his final days. (Image Credit: Apple Podcasts)

Social media mess is a mistake, but is it the BIGGEST mistake here?

We often think about attorney fees as covering your lawyer meeting with you, preparing documents, and showing up in court.

But billable hours go into many aspects of building (and fighting) a case. Including, Kailyn explained, attorneys sitting down to watch this baby daddy’s obnoxious livestreams on social media.

“If you could do yourself a favor, keep it off social media,” Kail suggested.

“You don’t want to pay your attorney to go watch these Lives and review comments,” she added.

Kailyn advised: “You’re going to have to pay for it both mentally and financially and it’s not worth it.”

Some would argue that Kail’s biggest mistakes in all of this have not involved social media. But yeah, sure, don’t get messy on social media — especially if you’re in a custody battle.