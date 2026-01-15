Javi Marroquin DRAGS Kailyn Lowry Amidst Bitter Rift

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Though Javi Marroquin has a wife and life of his own, he’ll always be linked to Kailyn Lowry.

Last year, he put her on blast after she moved a new man into the house such a short time after her breakup with her cheating ex-fiance.

Kail accuses him of playing both sides — showing her sympathy, then trashing her to the public.

But Javi says that this isn’t what happened. He’s sharing his own version of their conversation.

Truly a he-said, she-said situation

On Sunday, January 11, Kailyn took to her Patreon page to show off her newest boyfriend, Ike.

Ike is not new new. In fact, her ex-husband, Javi, blasted her over the rebound romance in June of 2025.

According to Kail — who put Javi on blast — he feigned sympathy over her breakup with Elijah, which happened only a short time before she moved Ike into the house.

However, when Javi went on Live, he wasn’t sounding sympathetic — dragging Kail for her, let’s be honest, bad choices.

Following Kailyn’s complaints (six months later), Javi is voicing his objections.

On Tuesday, January 13, Javi Marroquin shared his own version of how the phone call with Kailyn went down.

“None of this is even accurate!” he wrote in an Instagram comment.

Javi claimed that he had called Kail to handle a common co-parenting logistic: pick-ups and drop-offs for their son, Lincoln.

This was right after news of Elijah’s cheating had made headlines. And Javi acknowledges that he did ask if she was okay.

“You could hear she was upset,” he explained.

The call also touched upon a sore subject

“To make it seem like I was calling out of sympathy and for that sole purpose is comical,” Javi griped. “And Lauren knew about that call.”

In Kail’s version of events, Javi had offered advice because of his own cheating on Lauren Comeau.

He says that Kailyn was the one who brought it up.

“She literally cried and asked how me and Lauren got over it,” Javi claimed.

He continued: “Asked how Lauren learned to forgive me and learned to trust again.”

“My response [was], ‘Therapy and a lot of work, but those are questions you have to ask Lauren,'” Javi shared.

“So [for Kail] to bring up Lauren again is really getting old and unfair to her,” he complained.

When Kailyn was getting defensive about moving Ike into her home so quickly after ending her engagement to Elijah, she accused Javi of introducing Lincoln to “four or five women” over the years.

But Javi says that Lauren and (get ready for a blast from the past) Kail’s former castmate Briana DeJesus are the only women who he’s introduced to their son.

He also reasoned that introducing his son to the women he’s dating isn’t the same as moving a new man into the home so quickly. Say what you will about Javi, but that’s true!

If he could do it over again, Javi might not be so messy (one would hope)

All things considered, Javi Marroquin does now regret the Live from June of last year.

“I’m 33, about to have another baby with my wife,” he asserted.

“I shouldn’t have gone on Live,” Javi admitted. “But situations changed the moment Elijah was no longer in the picture.”

He detailed: “and I was getting ready to move and Linc was staying.”

What a mess! Javi is far from the ex with whom Kail has had the most conflict, but that hasn’t stopped them from clashing.