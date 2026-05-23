Beyoncé Pregnant? Here’s Why Fans Think She’s About to Make an Announcement

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There are few figures in pop culture who receive more adoration than Beyoncé.

She and husband Jay-Z welcomed Blue Ivy in January 2012.

Then, in June 2017, they welcomed twins, Rumi and Sir.

Now, members of the Beyhive believe that she’s gearing up to add a fourth child to the mix.

BeyoncÃ© attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating “Costume Art” at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026. (Photo Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

A new Beyoncé pregnancé?

In early May, Beyoncé staged her triumphant return to the Met Gala.

She had not attended fashion’s biggest night since 2016.

The art charity ball encourages high fashion and bold design choices. Queen Bey understood the assignment.

She showed up wearing a downright skeletal Olivier Rousteing dress alongside a crown headpiece and a white ombre feather cape.

Bey’s most important accessory, many would argue, was Blue — her eldest daughter, who is currently in her early teens.

Commenters on social media were, of course, delighted to see Beyoncé return to the Met Gala after a 10-year hiatus.

But some of these commenters could not help but ask if she has big news to announce soon.

In February 2026, just a few months earlier, Queen Bey shared a Valentine’s Day message with fans. This was a first of its kind from her.

Did Beyoncé make such a post and return to the Met Gala because she’s leading up to a big announcement later this year?

And, more specifically, a ton of commenters on social media have been asking if she’s pregnant. They’re not saying this to insult her or her costume.

How likely is the pregnancé?

We do not claim to be pregnancy psychics or whatever, so we’ll look at the evidence as to whether Beyoncé is hiding a big surprise.

The truth is that we do not know.

One possible hint, proponents of the pregnancy theory, is something that Beyoncé said at the Met Gala.

In light of the prompt for the night — Costume Art, with a dress code of Fashion Is Art, someone on the red carpet asked Queen Bey: “Is there one piece of art that has changed your life?”

Beyoncé replied: “My children.”

“is there one piece of art that has changed your life?”



“my children🙂‍↕️”



OH EXACTLY BEYONCÉ😭😭🥹🥹 pic.twitter.com/dcay8X7z7B — 𝗱𝗮𝗻𝗻𝘆🫧💚 (@beyoncegarden) May 5, 2026

As exciting as another Beyoncé baby might be, now might not be the best time.

Plenty of critical replies on social media have been reminding Bey that Jay-Z shows up in the Epstein Files.

Even if he is not accused of wrongdoing, scandal is not an ideal time to grow your family.

We also cannot help but recall that Beyoncé was born in 1981.

She turns 45 later this year. That would be an extremely geriatric pregnancy. If she and Jay-Z do expand their family, a gestational carrier seems more likely than a 44-year-old billionaire being pregnant herself.

Maybe we’re wrong! Maybe she’s pregnant. But, until Bey herself confirms anything, this sounds like wishful thinking.