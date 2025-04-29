Blue Ivy & Rumi Carter Help Beyonce Kick Off ‘Cowboy Carter’ Tour

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Blue Ivy and Rumi Carter dazzled their mom’s fans.

The Cowboy Carter tour has begun.

Beyonce fans are beyond hyped.

But that excitement ascended to new heights when her daughters stepped out onto the stage.

BeyoncÃ© accepts the Best Country Album award for “COWBOY CARTER” onstage during the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025. (Photo Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Blue Ivy Carter AND Rumi Carter joined their mom on stage!

On Monday, April 28, the Cowboy Carter tour launched at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

Beyonce delighted the cheering audience as her daughters stepped out onto the stage.

Blue Ivy Carter is 13 and Rumi Carter is 7. Together, they joined their mother.

And the crowd, as they say, went wild.

@igorxtt Blue Ivy joins her mother to absolutely devour the choreography during the first song from renaissance at the #cowboycartertour #beyonce ♬ original sound – Igor

Blue wore a matching gold outfit that shimmered as she danced alongside her mom.

She has been on stage before. Rumi, on the other hand, made her tour debut this week.

As you can see in videos shared to social media, Beyonce embraced her 7-year-old daughter.

Rumi also waved adorably as she and Rumi exited the stage.

Rapper Jay-Z, singer-songwriter Beyonce and their daughter Blue Ivy Carter attend the world premiere of Disney’s “Mufasa: The Lion King” at the Dolby theater in Hollywood, California, December 9, 2024. (Photo Credit: LISA O’CONNOR/AFP via Getty Images)

Bey’s teenage daughter wasn’t done

Blue enjoyed another opportunity in the spotlight.

The teen danced to her mom’s “Déjà Vu.” Once again, the crowd was overflowing with delight.

This was not Blue’s first time in the spotlight like this, either.

BEYONCÉ BLUE & RUMI ALL ON STAGE I AM WEEPING😭🥹 pic.twitter.com/CGNU3l3kFa — 𝗱𝗮𝗻𝗻𝘆🫧💚 (@beyoncegarden) April 29, 2025

Late last year, Blue joined her mom on stage for the “Beyonce Bowl” on December 25.

Even before that, Blue took to the stage in 2023, during Queen Bey’s Renaissance tour.

Blue was only 11 at the time, and her mom felt anxious about her taking this step.

It seems that, as with so many families, the younger siblings get to do things at younger ages. The eldest walks so that those that follow can run.

BeyoncÃ© performs during the halftime show for the game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 25, 2024. (Photo Credit: Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

It takes guts to go on stage at any age (no matter who your mom is)

As it turns out, the hate campaign against some of Beyonce’s music over the years helped to inspire Blue to show up for her mom on stage.

Obviously, that means performing for fans — for the first time, she was only 11. That’s intimidating.

But it also meant sticking it to Bey’s haters.

Good for her! (And, now, good for Rumi, too!)