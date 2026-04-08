Michael J. Fox: CNN Reports Death of Beloved Star, Prompting Widespread Concern

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On Wednesday, CNN posted an article with a headline reading, “Remembering the Life of Michael J. Fox.”

For obvious reasons, the post generated a tremendous amount of concern across social media.

Fox has been battling Parkinson’s Disease throughout much of his adult life, and this is not the first time that he’s been subject to speculation about his health.

Michael J. Fox speaks during a “Back To The Future Reunion” panel at New York Comic Con on October 08, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

The post prompted widespread confusion, not only because CNN was the only outlet reporting the news, but also because Fox appeared at Paley Fest just yesterday.

The 64-year-old took the stage at the annual TV industry gathering to announce that he’ll be appearing on the third season of the Apple TV+ series Shrinking.

Thankfully, we can now report that Michael J. Fox is indeed alive and well.

So why the hell did a major news outlet like CNN suggest otherwise?

Well, as always, folks on social media have theories.

Did @CNN accidentally post an obituary for Michael J Fox (now deleted, just goes to their homepage) or are their headline writers really, really bad? pic.twitter.com/Z87qWbzYkw — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) April 8, 2026

“Did @CNN accidentally post an obituary for Michael J Fox (now deleted, just goes to their homepage) or are their headline writers really, really bad?” a user on X (formerly Twitter) wrote.

“Just saw the same and thought they were announcing his death. Damn @CNN, you suck,” one person replied.

“They have obituaries written ahead of time so they can post them rapidly, probably got accidentally posted,” another person theorized.

Fox has not yet reacted to the news of his demise, but he did speak highly of Shrinking in a recent interview:

“The depth of character, the quality of relationships, the language—it’s just a beautiful show,” he told the Los Angeles Times, adding:

“And I thought, just do that for its own sake. I don’t have an agenda. Don’t have to be coming back into acting or anything. It’ll be fun. And there’s Harrison Ford, which is insane.”

Michael J. Fox attends “A Country Thing Happened On The Way To Cure Parkinson’s” benefitting The Michael J. Fox Foundation, at The Fisher Center for the Performing Arts on April 02, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for The Michael J. Fox Foundation)

“Michael is doing great. He was at PaleyFest yesterday. He was on stage and was giving interviews.”

CNN has also issued a statement in which the news network acknowledged and apologized for its role in this debacle:

“The package was published in error; we have removed it from our platforms and send our apologies to Michael J. Fox and his family,” says the outlet.

Sadly, this is not the first time that false rumors of Fox’s death have circulated online, but hopefully it will be the last.

So breathe easy, Michael J. Fox fans! Not only is he alive, he’s doing remarkably well, a full 35 years after his initial Parkinson’s diagnosis.

We look forward to watching him on Shrinking next year!