Tiger Woods Called Donald Trump Minutes Before DUI Arrest

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As you’ve no doubt heard by now, Tiger Woods was arrested for DUI in Florida last week.

The golf legend was taken into custody after he flipped his SUV not far from his home in Jupiter, and bodycam footage of Woods’ arrest has shed light on some surprising details of the incident.

For one thing, Tiger seemed to have trouble staying awake, which is usually not the case when someone is getting arrested after just flipping their car.

On top of that, it seems that the first person Tiger thought to call was none other than his good pal and fellow golf aficionado Donald Trump.

Yes, at about the 17-minute mark of the video above, Tiger saunters down the road a bit to make a call.

“Yeah, I was just talking to the president!” he proudly tells one of the arresting officers after hanging up.

We guess if there’s any time to try and call in a favor, it’s when you just got picked up for DUI. It doesn’t hurt that Tiger is dating Vanessa Trump, the president’s former daughter-in-law.

But it seems that Trump was unable to prevent Tiger’s arrest (although that doesn’t mean he won’t be willing to issue a pardon if Woods is convicted).

Undeterred, Tiger had some other tricks up his sleeve, such as when one of the cops asked if he would be playing in next week’s Masters tournament.

“Hoping to,” Woods replied, before a friend of the golfer’s, who was later identified as a member of his management team, replied, “Depends on y’all.”

Tiger Woods called Donald Trump just minutes after he flipped his SUV. (YouTube)



Obviously, Tiger and his friend were hoping to walk away from this mess, but a flipped SUV is not an easy thing to sweep under the carpet.

And Woods failed field sobriety tests from officers who were wearing bodycams. So the cops would have to do some serious maneuvering to clear his name.

At one point in the video, Tiger asks the officers if he can retrieve his golf clubs from the flipped vehicle, noting that he “won 14 majors” with that particular putter.

We guess you can’t blame the guy for trying to cash in on his star power.

New police bodycam footage captures the aftermath of Tiger Woods’ latest DUI arrest. (YouTube)

Police were left with no choice but to take Woods into custody.

But even as a repeat offender, he likely won’t face any serious consequences.

Tiger is a famous billionaire who’s friends with the president, all of which makes it unlikely that he’ll ever see the inside of a jail cell.

Already, a judge has granted Woods permission to leave the country to seek treatment.

His lawyers argued that he needed to go abroad for privacy reasons, which doesn’t make a whole lot of sense, as he’s definitely famous worldwide.

Whatever the case, we hope he’s able to find the treatment he needs.

Everyone would’ve loved to see a Masters comeback next week, but the man clearly needs to focus on his health and sobriety right now.