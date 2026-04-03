Taylor Frankie Paul: Did She Lie About ‘Peeing Herself’ on Night of Dakota …

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Just when you thought Taylor Frankie Paul’s situation couldn’t get any worse, along comes news about an embarrassing detail of what was likely the worst night of her life.

As you’re probably aware by now, Taylor’s season of The Bachelorette was canceled by ABC after network execs saw some very incriminating footage.

In February of 2023, Taylor assaulted then-boyfriend Dakota Mortensen, who took out his phone and captured the attack on camera.

Taylor Frankie Paul and Dakota Mortensen on ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.’ (Hulu/YouTube)

(Taylor’s criminal history was public knowledge before the footage went public, but for reasons known only to them, producers her as the Bachelorette anyway.)

Now, Page Six and other outlets are focusing on police bodycam footage that was not part of the original leak that got Taylor fired.

In a piece titled “Taylor Frankie Paul’s final indignity,” the outlet explores Taylor’s claim that she was so frightened of Dakota that she peed herself twice on the day in question.

Taylor Frankie Pail and Dakota Mortensen on ‘Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ reunion episode. (Hulu/YouTube)

“She said on the way home she peed herself. She said you guys were arguing in the car and she was scared to get out,” one cop says in the footage, adding:

“Do you remember her peeing her pants at all throughout the night?

“That’s not what happened,” Mortensen insisted.

“So it wasn’t like she peed her pants when you picked her up?” the officer continued.

Bodycam footage from Taylor Frankie Paul’s arrest shows her very intoxicated and upset. (YouTube)

“No,” Mortensen responded.

“And then once you got home, and you guys were arguing… did she pee herself then?”

“No,” Mortensen said again.

“At any point in time in the night, could you tell that she peed herself?” the officer pressed.

“No, never,” Mortensen said, adding in a separate part of the footage that if she had peed herself, it was because she was “so intoxicated.”

Taylor Frankie Paul’s arrest video has left fans shocked. (YouTube)

The cops seemed to side with Dakota on that one, with one officer remarking that he saw no evidence of Taylor having an accident.

“When I first arrived at the house, I didn’t see her peeing herself, and I reckon that’s something I would have noticed,” one officer remarks.

Now, we’re not sure if that’s necessarily a detail that the cops would have picked up on right away.

But hey, these are law enforcement professionals. Who are we to question their methods?

Besides, the “to pee or not pee” question is really the least of Taylor’s concerns these days, as she’s reportedly being investigated for new domestic violence claims.

Ironically, her reality TV career might be over just as her life becomes more dramatic than ever.