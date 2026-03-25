Taylor Frankie Paul Investigated For Third Assault Allegation, Could Face Jail Time

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Taylor Frankie Paul’s disastrous year might soon get even worse.

Just one week after ABC canceled Paul’s season of The Bachelorette, Paul is now facing yet another setback stemming from her alleged violent tendencies.

Multiple outlets have now confirmed that Taylor’s former boyfriend Dakota Mortensen contacted police in West Jordan, Utah to report an incident that occurred in 2024.

Taylor Frankie Pail and Dakota Mortensen on ‘Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ reunion episode. (Hulu/YouTube)

A spokesman tells NBC News that “the department is reviewing multiple videos connected to the alleged event to figure out details and timelines.”

Salt Lake County District Attorney Sam Gill revealed in a statement Tuesday that his office “requested all the investigative material to screen the most recent allegations for charges.”

He also confirmed that his office was looking into a case submitted by police in the town where Paul and Mortensen lived at the time of the alleged incident.

“We made the request because of the potential that if charges are filed, they could be enhanced due to a prior plea in abeyance to a domestic violence offense,” Gill stated.

Taylor Frankie Paul attends SiriusXM’s Radio Andy Presentation: Town Hall with the cast of “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” at SiriusXM Studios on May 08, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Police said on Wednesday that they’ve taken Mortensen’s full account of the incident but have not yet spoken to Paul.

Paul could face up to 5 years in prison if she’s charged with felony assault.

In August of 2023, Taylor pled guilty to charges stemming from a February 2023 domestic violence incident.

When video of Paul attacking Mortensen leaked last week, ABC made the costly decision to cancel her season of The Bachelorette.

The network is expected to lose as much as $70 million in branding and endorsement deals, as well as production costs (the entire season had already been filmed).

Paul has kept a relatively low profile in the days since ABC decided to shelve her episode.

Taylor Paul attends the 2025 TIME100 Creators Launch Party at Gansevoort Rooftop on July 10, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for TIME)

At the time, she issued a statement through her publicist in which she stated that she “is very grateful for ABC’s support as she prioritizes her family’s safety and security.”

“After years of silently suffering extensive mental and physical abuse as well as threats of retaliation, Taylor is finally gaining the strength to face her accuser and taking steps to ensure that she and her children are protected from any further harm,” the spokesperson continued.

Earlier this week, Taylor accused the public of making her daughter “relive” the 2023 fight between her and Mortensen.

(The daughter, who was 5 at the time, was struck by a chair during the incident.)

“Worst part is my daughter, [Indy], having to relive and see it all over again years later after extensive work with her and apologies [sic] to her about that night,” Paul tweeted on Monday.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.

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