Christina Marie Plante, Vanished at 13, Found ALIVE 32 Years Later

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Christina Marie Plante went missing when she was only 13.

Some would say that being found alive even weeks later is a “miracle.”

At the very least, it would be a statistical outlier.

Finding a missing child alive over three decades later is a singular event. And it’s cause for celebration.

In 1994, Christina Marie Plante vanished. (Photo Credit: Gila County Sheriff’s Office)

Missing for 3 hours is scary. Missing for 30 years usually only means one thing

On May 15, 1994, Plante was only 13 years old.

She left her Payson, Arizona home to walk to a nearby stable. (The community of Star Valley exists there now, but was incorporated over a decade after her disappearance.)

Her horse was housed at that stable.

However, she vanished somewhere along the way.

For more than 30 years, she has been a missing person.

At the time, authorities classified her disappearance as “endangered and under suspicious circumstances.”

Barely a teenager, she had vanished.

Law enforcement and volunteers searched for any sign of her.

In some cases, missing persons are simply injured and unable to move. In 1994, essentially no teenager would have had a cell phone.

However, eventually, her case went cold. There were no leads. She became part of national missing children databases, and many assumed that she had died.

The Gila County Sheriff’s Office shared this news on social media. (Image Credit: Gila County Sheriff’s Office)

She has been found alive

On Wednesday, April 1, the Gila County Sheriff’s office made a stunning announcement.

They shared that there had been a “successful” resolution to Plante’s case after 32 years.

At this point, most would expect the arrest of some depraved killer and the location of a young teen’s remains, buried for decades in some dark place.

Instead, she had been found alive.

Police vaguely shared that advances in technology and in investigative techniques had led to her discovery.

“Investigators have confirmed her identity, and her status as a missing person has been officially resolved,” the Gila County Sheriff’s Office announced.

They credited cold case initiatives for “bringing long-awaited answers to families and communities.”

However, the details on Plante’s life since her disappearance stop there.

“Out of respect for Christina’s privacy and well-being,” the sheriff’s office explained, “additional details will not be released at this time.”

Understandably, she is now an adult woman of 44 or 45 years. She doesn’t want a media circus.

Star Valley did not exist at the time of her disappearance. (Image Credit: News 12)

Why are they only finding her now?

Reading between the lines, it does appear that the unsaid truth may be that Plante staged her own disappearance.

We can only imagine what factors may have led to her wanting to leave her home as a child, and what difficulties she may have faced after that.

Many people are aware that most — but not all — runaways have extremely good reasons for leaving home. There are also times when they are manipulated into leaving home, and fear returning out of shame.

We don’t have to know what Plante went through, before or after she vanished. That is her business.

However, we are sorry for any hardships that she has experienced. And we are, of course, glad that she is alive.