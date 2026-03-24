Dakota Mortensen Begs Police to Arrest Him Over Taylor Frankie Paul, Tells His Side of …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

It seems like Taylor Frankie Paul’s bad days have just begun.

Things spiraled out of control after Dakota accused her of attacking him recently.

Then the world saw that awful 2023 video.

Now there is new footage from that year — police bodycam from after that harrowing fight.

Taylor Frankie Paul and Dakota Mortensen on ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.’ (Hulu/YouTube)

TMZ has obtained and released clips of bodycam footage from 2023, when police visited Dakota and Taylor’s home and arrested her.

First, the police separated the two, who were still screaming at each other.

Taylor appears to be struggling, stumbling as she walks, even breaking down sobbing while trying to pour herself some water.

Dakota claims to the officers that “she’s not doing okay.”

He then claimed: “I can’t even tell you the stuff that’s happened to me.” He showed police apparent injuries.

🚨 EXCLUSIVE: Newly released police bodycam footage obtained by TMZ from Taylor Frankie Paul’s 2023 arrest reveals even more chaos from that night — including Dakota Mortensen pleading with cops to take him to jail instead.



🎥 Herriman City Police Department pic.twitter.com/u0D0QnX0BL — TMZ (@TMZ) March 24, 2026

Officers had quickly decided that they believed Taylor to be the primary aggressor.

Even so, Dakota tells officers that he wants them to take him in, not Taylor.

The police explain to him that they believe that being arrested will help her to realize how serious this is.

“I truly just want her to get help,” Dakota claims to the law enforcement officers.

There are multiple takes on this bad situation. Dakota’s line there is both what a victim and an abuser might say in that situation.

🚨 Taylor Frankie Paul had another visit from cops a week after her violent 2023 fight with Dakota Mortensen … body cam footage shows officers coming back to the home to take one of her barstools as evidence.



🎥 Herriman City Police Department pic.twitter.com/dT9MupQ8S6 — TMZ (@TMZ) March 24, 2026

Every detail is so upsetting

Another piece of footage shows one of Taylor’s children watching from within the home, seeing her placed in handcuffs.

Her parents arrive at the house to watch over her kids while she’s in custody.

Police place her in the back of a police car and haul her away.

A separate clip shows police speaking to Dakota about a metal bar stool that Taylor threw at him.

He says that it ricocheted to hit her kid, who was sitting on the couch. But it had some help — as Dakota admits that he deflected the object.

🚨 Dakota Mortensen had a lot to say about his 2023 fight with Taylor Frankie Paul in a phone call with cops … recalling the moment she threw a barstool that allegedly hit her child and answering questions about her urinating on herself.



🎥 Herriman City Police Department pic.twitter.com/D6CxHdWha9 — TMZ (@TMZ) March 24, 2026

Police also spoke to Dakota about an alleged incident when Taylor urinated on herself during a car ride.

According to him, Taylor was intoxicated on a long drive home, and asked him repeatedly to pull over so that she could relieve herself.

Dakota said she couldn’t wait, and opened the door to urinate by the side of the road.

Not to give too much credit to the police, but even they brought up how domestic violence victims will sometimes urinate on themselves.

Dakota, however, claimed that it was simply a matter of Taylor having too much to drink.

A distressed Taylor Frankie Paul confronts a castmate over the phone. (Image Credit: Hulu)

This scandal has exploded

The harrowing incident was not news to The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives viewers. It was covered at the start of the franchise.

However, the release of the shocking video was news to most of the Bachelor Nation.

There is speculation that Dakota’s aim was to sabotage Taylor’s season of the reality show — and that it worked.

ABC pulled the entire, finished season of the reality dating competition, mere days before the premiere date.

Taylor’s 3-year probation runs out in August of this year. But her reality TV career may end sooner than that.