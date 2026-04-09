Michael Patrick Cause of Death: ‘Game of Thrones’ Star Was 35

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We have tragic news to report out of the world of television today.

Michael Patrick — the character actor best known for his work on Game of Thrones and the British show Blue Lights — has passed away.

He was just 35 years old.

Game of Thrones actor Michael Patrick is dead at 35. (YouTube)

News of Patrick’s death comes courtesy of a social media post from his wife, Naomi Sheehan.

“Last night, Mick sadly passed away in the Northern Ireland Hospice,” she wrote, adding:

“He was admitted 10 days ago and was cared for by the incredible team there. He passed peacefully surrounded by family and friends.”

Naomi went on to reveal that Michael had been battling a rare neurological condition.

“He was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease 1st February 2023,” she wrote, adding:

Game of Thrones actor Michael Patrick was battling a rare neurological disease. (YouTube)

“Words can’t describe how broken-hearted we are.

“It’s been said more than once that Mick was an inspiration to everyone who was privileged enough to come into contact with him, not just in the past few years during his illness but in every day of his life.

“He lived a life as full as any human can live. Joy, abundance of spirit, infectious laughter. A titan of a ginger haired man.

“We are so grateful for every person who supported us through the last few years.”

Naomi concluded with a quote from a beloved Irish writer and bon vivant:

“Mick loved this quote from Brendan Behan and this feels appropriate now:

“The most important things to do in the world are to get something to eat, something to drink and somebody to love you.”

“So, don’t overthink it. Eat. Drink. Love.”

In a January interview for the “Brain and Life” podcast, Patrick revealed that he became concerned when he could no longer “lift [his] right foot” and “couldn’t point [his] toes to the ceiling.”

“Now my arm’s going as well, so I can’t really lift my arms very well. And my breathing’s going,” he explained in January. “So much actually this week I’m waiting for a bed to go in and get a tracheotomy.”

Patrick’s father also died from MND. While his life was cut tragically short, Michael said that his final months were filled with happiness.

“Everyone’s been amazing,” he said in his final interview.

“I’ve got a great support network with my family and my wife. I got married two days before I started the drug trial, so she’s amazing.

“My friends from school recently raised £100,000 through a GoFundMe account for me for support and stuff. So I have a lot of support. Family and friends are really amazing and I can’t thank them enough.”

Michael memorably portrayed one of the Wildlings on Game of Thrones. A playwright as well as an actor, he integrated his illness into an acclaimed adaptation of Richard III.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Michael’s family during this incredibly difficult time.