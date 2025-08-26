Pamela Anderson & Liam Neeson Breakup: Is It Over? (The Answer Is Kind of Complicated)

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Did Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson break up?

Rumors of a relationship between the two The Naked Gun stars ignited after their red carpet PDA and some warm statements in interviews.

However, whatever was going on between them seems to have cooled.

An illuminating report confirms what many people thought. Did they break up? That’s … complicated.

Are Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson broken up?

Bear with us, because there are some mixed and even contradictory reports about Anderson and Neeson.

Rob Shuter reports that the two are currently undergoing a breakup — after a fashion.

According to his report, insiders close to The Naked Gun dished that their red carpet flirtations were not what they appeared.

“Their chemistry was real on camera, but off? It was strictly business,” an inside source reportedly shared.

“Pamela Anderson is a pro,” the insider affirmed. “Liam Neeson is a pro.”

The source reasoned:

“They knew leaning into the rumors would get attention.”

They didn’t break up, but they are not together

Neeson and Anderson underwent a Schrodinger’s split: not really breakup up but not not together, either.

“That’s because there was no relationship to begin with,” an insider explained of why their apparent flirtatious vanished as soon as the promotional tour ended.

“It was clever marketing,” the source praised.

“People want to believe in romance, and Hollywood knows love stories move tickets.”

Within the report, a studio executive spelled it out very directly.

“This wasn’t about Pam finding love or Liam moving on,” the exec affirmed.

They explained: “It was about box office buzz. Plain and simple.”

Remember, they are both professional actors

To be clear, Anderson and Neeson gave fans plenty of reason to believe that they might be in a relationship.

He gushed that he was “in love” with her. They had red carpet PDA.

And her history has included some famously terrible men, and we don’t just mean her infamous ex-husband.

They really did a convincing job of feigning affection during the press tour.

But, as we here at THG mentioned earlier this summer, they are both actors.

Pretending is their job. That applies to filming but it also applies to promoting their projects. They’re professionals.