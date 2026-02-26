Hoda Kotb: How Long Will She Remain on ‘Today’ Filling In for Savannah …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Right now, the thoughts of everyone at the Today show are with Savannah Guthrie and the search for her mother, Nancy.

Hoda Kotb has stepped up to the plate, reprising her former role to fill in for her longtime colleague.

Being a guest anchor doesn’t just free up Savannah to search for her mom despite the federal government’s indifference.

Hoda is also a source of comfort and stability for the entire production team as they, too, worry about the Guthries.

As it turns out, Hoda Kotb spent time developing Joy 101, a wellness app. (Image Credit: NBC)

She’s back on ‘Today’ … but for how long?

Viewers already know that Hoda has resumed a familiar seat, albeit in a guest role, on the Today show.

She’s sitting in for Savannah during this painful crisis.

Page Six reports that Hoda will be remaining in the chair for an extended period, just over a year after leaving the NBC morning show.

“At the moment, we’re taking things week by week, day by day,” a show insider characterized.

According to the source: “Hoda has been a steady hand, and calm presence for the staff.”

Savannah Guthrie attends TODAY Show Radio Town Hall on SiriusXM at SiriusXM Studios on February 03, 2025. (Photo Credit: Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

To be clear, this doesn’t mean that Hoda’s returning as a full-time co-anchor for Today.

Craig Melvin came in to replace her when she left.

He’s not going anywhere.

Additionally, Hoda launched her lifestyle brand, Joy 101.

It’s not like she’s suddenly at a loss for what to do with her time.

Hoda Kotb hosts the Today Show in mid-February 2024. She had to smooth things over, as she had a cohost — but not the one that she had expected. (Image Credit: NBC)

Rumors and baseless conspiracy theories are only making things worse

Public speculation about how long the search for Nancy will take has only made things more painful, given the outcome that most people very reasonably expect.

Additionally, NBC bosses are reportedly grappling with unhinged rumors about Savannah being replaced or baseless speculation about insider plots behind Nancy’s kidnapping.

Meanwhile, Hoda has reportedly been a balm for production and a steady presence.

The folks who put Today together expect to report the news — sort of (it’s a morning show) — and almost never to be the news.

Savannah and her mother are at the center of this year’s biggest true crime story. It is simply unthinkable.

This has also been a huge time for NBC, as the network holds a US monopoly over broadcasting the Olympics.

Savannah had been slated to host the Winter Olympics opening ceremony and the first week in Milan.

Instead, she obviously pulled out — something that everyone understands.

She also would have helmed NBC’s coverage of the State of the Union address earlier this week.

That part, at least, is no loss. The Olympics, on the other hand, are worth covering, but cannot compare to Savannah’s missing mother.

Appearing on a May 2025 episode of ‘The Today Show,’ Hoda Kotb returned to her old stomping ground — as a guest. (Image Credit: NBC)

Savannah ‘is just so missed by everyone’

“If anything, this incredibly heartbreaking situation has reinforced the strength of the Today family,” the insider characterized.

“Everyone, from top down is focused on supporting Savannah and her family,” the source affirmed.

“And,” the insider praised, “also doing the best job possible, because that’s what she would do.”

The source emphasized: “She is just so missed by everyone.”

We are all hoping for the best outcome, even if hope continues to dwindle now that weeks have passed.