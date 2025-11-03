Kash Patel Rants in Defense of Girlfriend Alexis Wilkins After Government Plane Scandal …

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Kash Patel is defending girlfriend Alexis Wilkins on social media.

Increased scrutiny has fallen upon their relationship after news broke that “Ka$h” had used a government plane to go watch her perform.

To no one’s surprise, Patel has not handled this well. Over the weekend, he threw a tantrum on social media — accusing critics of attacking his much-younger girlfriend.

He has lost the plot. And he has lost the support and respect of outspoken conservatives.

Pam Bondi swears in the new Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Kash Patel as his girlfriend Alexis Wilkins holds the Bhagavad Gita on February 21, 2025. (Photo Credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Do NOT criticize Alexis Wilkins, much younger girlfriend of Kash Patel

On Sunday, November 2, Kash Patel tweeted a lengthy rant defending girlfriend Alexis Wilkins.

It is a rant that even staunch conservatives who support the regime say is unhinged, unprofessional, and frankly misses the point.

“The disgustingly baseless attacks against Alexis,” Patel whined, “a true patriot and the woman I’m proud to call my partner in life — are beyond pathetic.”

Intending it as praise, he wrote: “She is a rock-solid conservative and a country music sensation.”

Patel then claimed that she is someone “who has done more for this nation than most will in ten lifetimes.”

This lengthy and embarrassing tweet from actual FBI Director Kash Patel attempted to frame criticisms of his misuse of a government plane (and the agents he fired after news got out) as attacks upon girlfriend Alexis Wilkins. (Image Credit: Twitter)

“I’m so blessed she’s in my life,” Kash Patel wrote of Alexis Wilkins.

“Attacking her isn’t just wrong,” he claimed, “it’s cowardly and jeopardizes our safety.”

Patel continued his screed, insisting: “My love of family will always be my cornerstone, and you will never tear that down or keep me from them.”

“I and this FBI will stay laser-focused on our mission and continue the reform we promised — rebuilding this Bureau from the ground up,” he added ominously.

Obviously, these new hires will all have to be purged when America begins its long and expensive post-Trump restoration. Even those who aren’t imprisoned for their many crimes will exist under a cloud of suspicion.

FBI Director Kash Patel speaks during a press conference on October 23, 2025. (Photo Credit: Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

He’s sooooo mad

“And to our supposed allies staying silent,” Patel continued menacingly, “your silence is louder than the clickbait haters.”

All of this comes after the scandal of him reportedly using a government jet to watch Wilkins perform a gig at a wrestling match.

Under normal circumstances, this would be a career-ending scandal for an FBI Director. But the deliberate erosion of political norms makes this gross misuse of government resources into much less than it should be.

But instead of losing his job, it appears that Patel has gone on a firing spree within the FBI, including ousting someone who’s been with the Bureau for nearly three decades.

In Trump world, brazen and bold-faced corruption is an intended feature. But even some die-hard conservatives are finding Patel’s hissy-fit embarrassing and unbecoming.

In a tweet, Candace Owens noted how embarrassing Kash Patel’s conduct on social media has become. (Image Credit: Twitter)

In addition to being an embarrassment to the United States, Kash Patel’s ardent defense of Alexis Wilkins has done something almost as bad:

His nonsense has forced us to agree with conservative commentator Candace Owens about something. This is a grim day.

“I don’t care about Alexis one way or another,” she tweeted with bone-chilling relatability.

“But I want to point out that the head of the FBI is tweeting out in defense of his girlfriend,” Owens noted.

“Not a wife — but a girlfriend,” she emphasized. “We are just not a serious nation whatsoever.”

FBI Director Kash Patel speaks during a news conference held by Donald Trump on August 11, 2025. (Photo Credit: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

Yes, this is weird and unprofessional (and he should know better)

Kash Patel stands out from many appointments under Donald Trump’s regime in that he arguably has some qualifications for his post as FBI Director.

After starting his career as a public defender, he became a staff member at the DOJ in 2012.

As you might expect from a Trump appointee, he got into trouble and made statements about his career that are inconsistent with existing records. He also left the FBI in 2017 to act as a political aid.

But has actual job experience, unlike the deputy director of the FBI, whose qualification is being a podcaster and conspiracy theorist.

But none of that makes the FBI Director (and, for the usual clown reasons, acting director of the ATF) ranting in defense of his girlfriend, taking dubious flights on a government jet, and then scrambling to hide future flights any more reasonable or professional.

We expect this sort of thing from, say, prosecutors appointed by an addle-brained Trump because he found them pretty.