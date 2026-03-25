Savannah Guthrie Gives Emotional First Interview Since Mom Nancy’s Kidnapping

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Ahead of her return to The Today Show for work, she’s returning as a guest.

Savannah Guthrie sat down for her first interview since her mother disappeared.

It has been over 50 days.

In an emotional and tearful talk, Savannah shares her raw grief and her family’s ongoing pain.

During her first interview since her mother’s disappearance, Savannah Guthrie explains that she and her family are in agony. (Image Credit: NBC)

This is her first interview since this nightmare began

On Wednesday, March 25, The Today Show aired its first heartbreaking clip of Savannah’s first interview since her mother’s abduction and presumed death.

The clip shows her speaking with longtime friend and colleague Hoda Kotb, both women in tears.

“Someone needs to do the right thing,” Savannah expresses in the preview video.

“We are in agony,” she adds, referring to herself and the rest of her family, including siblings Annie and Camron, all of whom feel as though they are in limbo. “It is unbearable.”

Emotional, Savannah adds: “And to think of what she went through.”

As the interview preview continues, we can hear more as the longtime anchor describes her state of mind for the past 53 days.

“I wake up every night — in the middle of the night every night,” Savannah reveals.

“And in the darkness I imagine her terror and it is unthinkable,” she describes.

“But those thoughts demand to be thought,” Savannah emphasizes, “and I will not hide my face.”

She then affirms: “But she needs to come home. Now.”

A horrified Hoda Kotb holds back tears as longtime friend and colleague Savannah Guthrie speaks about where things stand. (Image Credit: NBC)

The full interview will contain much more

Back at the anchor desk, Hoda speaks to her colleagues.

The tone could not be more somber.

“As you’ll see in these coming days,” she tells the others, “she talks about the investigation. She talks about her faith.”

Hoda explains to the others that Savannah’s hope is that someone has or will see something.

And, of course, that this person will then say something.

Carson Daly, Hoda Kotb, Craig Melvin, and Al Roker sit at ‘The Today Show’ desk to discuss a very serious topic. (Image Credit: NBC)

We want to emphasize that, officially, Nancy Guthrie has not been declared dead. This is a missing persons case.

However, we’re talking about an elderly woman who has been missing for over 50 days.

Investigators believe that she was kidnapped in the night.

She is also without her daily medication.

Whatever happened and whenever it happened, many believe that the best that Savannah and her loved ones can hope for is to lay their mother to rest. And, perhaps, to get justice for their mother.

A tearful Savannah Guthrie urges someone out there to do the right thing. (Image Credit: NBC)

Why hasn’t someone come forward?

It is possible that Nancy Guthrie’s kidnapper accidentally killed her during the course of the kidnapping.

(Most experts seem to agree that this person was an amateur hoping to make easy money by targeting a vulnerable elderly woman.)

It is also possible that she died due to medical reasons, such as lack of access to her daily medication.

Either way, the kidnapper has likely tried to remove any trace of involvement — and has probably either gone to ground or skipped town entirely, or whatever is least conspicuous.

Either way, they know that turning themselves in — or even releasing a tip on where to find Nancy — would be the end for them.

Unless this person slips up or police find a sudden lead, the Guthrie family might never receive the closure that they need.