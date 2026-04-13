Katy Perry: Ruby Rose Is a Liar; I Never Sexually Assaulted Anyone

Reading Time: 2 minutes

As we previously reported, model and actress Ruby Rose has accused Katy Perry of sexual assault.

Rose posted the allegation on X (formerly Twitter) in response to a post about snide remarks that Katy made about Justin Bieber’s Coachella performance.

“Katy Perry sexual assaulted me at spice market nightclub in Melbourne,” Rose replied, adding:

Katy Perry attends the “American Idol” Season 22 Top 10 Event at The Aster on April 22, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

“Who gives a s–t what she thinks.”

In subsequent posts, Rose elaborated on the alleged incident, which she says took place nearly 20 years ago.

“She saw me ‘resting’ on my best friends lap to avoid her and bent down, pulled her underwear to the side,” she began,” she wrote adding:

“And rubbed her disgusting vagina on my face until my eyes snapped open and I projectile vomited on her.”

Just hours after the allegations were made public, Katy issued a denial through her spokesperson:

Ruby Rose attends the opening night of “2:22 – A Ghost Story” at Her Majesty’s Theatre on July 28, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Sam Tabone/Getty Images for GWB Entertainment)

“The allegations being circulated on social media by Ruby Rose about Katy Perry are not only categorically false, they are dangerous reckless lies,” the statement reads (via TMZ).

“Ms. Rose has a well-documented history of making serious public allegations on social media against various individuals, claims that have repeatedly been denied by those named.”

Rose has shown no sign of backing down, maintaining that Katy’s assault was “traumatic,” and she only now feels capable of talking about it.

“Though I am so grateful to have made it long enough to find my voice, it just shows how much of an impact trauma and sexual assault takes,” she tweeted.

Ruby Rose has accused Katy Perry of sexually assaulting her around 20 years ago.



She alleges Perry rubbed her “disgusting v**ina” on her face, causing Rose to vomit. She adds that she filed a police report regarding the incident a few hours ago. pic.twitter.com/2qeRxhBm7E — Pop Base (@PopBase) April 13, 2026

“Before I open up about something incredibly raw and traumatic, I tell myself ‘it’s ok, you don’t need people to believe you, you just need to get it out of your poor body, before it gives you cancer.'”

“But then I see this post and tears consume me, in a good way. Thank you.”

Rose went on to claim that she kept the incident a secret in part because Katy helped her secure her US visa.

“I’m now 40. It has taken almost 2 decades to say this publicly,” Rose alleged, adding:

“Though I am so grateful to have made it long enough to find my voice, it just shows how much of an impact trauma and sexual assault takes. Thank you for seeing me.”

Rose has not yet replied to Katy’s denial, but something tells us this feud is far from over.