Natalie Portman, 44, Announces Pregancy!

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Natalie Portman just shared some very exciting news.

The beloved actress has revealed that she’s pregnant with her third child!

Yes, though she’s famous for keeping her private life as private as possible, Natalie decided to share that she and partner Tanguy Destable are expecting.

Natalie Portman attends “The Gallerist” Premiere during the 2026 Sundance Film Festival at Eccles Center Theater on January 24, 2026 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

“Tanguy and I are very excited,” she told Harper’s Bazaar.

“I’m just very grateful. I know it’s such a privilege and a miracle.”

Natalie already has two kids from her marriage to Benjamin Millepied. We don’t know exactly when she started dating Destable, but the two of them went public with their relationship in March of last year.

As we said earlier, Portman is usually very private about the details of her personal life.

On the few occasions that Natalie has spoken about her two children, she’s made it clear that she absolutely loved being a mom:

Natalie Portman attends the 16th Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom on November 16, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)

“I feel like it’s the phase of my career where I’m really trying to just impress my kids,” the actress told Variety in 2022.

Earlier this year, she told Jimmy Fallon that her son Aleph and developed his own fashion line called Vanté.

“My son, my 14-year-old, started a clothing line called Vanté. I’m very proud of him,” she said.

“He really just did it all on his own. And so I wore one of his shirts on stage. So I just kind of felt like a banner for him. It was very exciting.”

Just this week, Portman sat down with fellow actress Jenna Ortega for a piece for Interview magazine.

“My kids are always a source of excitement, because you just see them develop into the individuals they are,” she told Ortega.

“Also, I’ve been spending a lot of time with my friends, with their kids and my kids; that’s pretty fun,” Portman continued, adding:

“I’m not a particularly private person in real life—I’ll tell you anything—but in public, it was so clear early on that if you tell people how private you are, your privacy gets respected a lot more.

“I set up a little bit of a barrier to be like, ‘I’m not going to do photo shoots with my kids.’”

Knowing how much she loves raising her existing kids, it’s no great surprise that she’s decided to have one more.

Our sincere congratulations go out to Natalie and Tanguy on this joyous news.