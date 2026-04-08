Kendra Duggar Prepares to Take Over Joseph’s Business If/When He Goes to Prison

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Kendra Duggar is preparing to take over the family business.

Yes, just days after her husband, Joseph Duggar, was released from jail on bond, Kendra is reportedly being trained on how to run the family business in the event that he should wind up going to prison.

As you’ve likely heard by now, Joseph was arrested on child molestation charges last month, and he’s due back in court on April 20.

Joseph and Kendra discuss their first date on an episode of TLC’s ‘Counting On.’ (TLC)

His trial will take place in Panama City Beach, Florida, so Kendra might wind up running the family business sooner rather than later.

According to People, Kendra has begun handling many of the day-to-day business matters as her family navigates the ongoing situation.

Joseph owns and manages several rental properties — other than reality TV, real estate has always been the Duggars’ biggest hustle — and Kendra is preparing to take the reins.

Insiders say Kendra has assumed a larger role in managing their household finances and business dealings.

Counting On’s new trailer shows Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell on their honeymoon, and Kendra looks delighted. (TLC)

People who know the family say this shift hasn’t just been practical — it has been necessary.

Currently, Kendra and Joseph are not allowed to see their four children.

But they’re hoping that will change soon. And Kendra will need some way of supporting her large family.

Despite the gravity of the charges her husband is facing, Kendra’s focus — according to those close to the family — remains on maintaining stability for her kids and household during a difficult time.

Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell were followed by TLC producers on their honeymoon after they married in 2017. (Image Credit: TLC)

And Kendra and Joseph’s real estate holdings may soon be a new source of drama.

As we previously reported, Kendra’s parents are living in a house owned by Joseph.

The situation was all well and good until about a year ago, when Kendra began feuding with her parents for unknown reasons.

In phone conversations that took place while Joseph was in prison, Kendra discussed the possibility of kicking her parents out of their home.

Her folks launched a GoFundMe to help them secure new housing, but they later took the fundraiser down.

We don’t know what their current situation is, but no matter what happens, it’s clear that Kendra is ruthless enough to be a landlord.