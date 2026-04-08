Bryon Noem Spent Thousands on ‘Bimbo Fiancee God’ Fetish Model, She Reveals

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This must be such a hard time for Kristi Noem. Oh well.

Late last month, evidence surfaced depicting her husband of more than 30 years as a bimbo fetishist who’d paid money to online models and taken photos of himself imitating their colossal breasts.

One of those fetish models has now leaked some of their alleged interactions.

She’s sharing how much Bryon Noem spent to fund her “trophy bimbo” lifestyle and his apparent desire to marry her.

Embattled Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem’s job may be in danger. At this point, only getting fired would be getting off easy. (Image Credit: Forbes/YouTube)

Her name is Nicole Raccagno

47-year-old fetish model Nicole Raccagno says that Bryon forked over thousands to help her pay her rent, buy handbags, and purchase jewelry.

Her secret?

She sent him videos of her 38N breasts, a bust size that many did not know existed.

Additionally, she participated in dirty chats with Bryon.

This transactional relationship seemed to escalate over time — with him telling her how much he allegedly wanted to marry her, his “Bimbo God.”

“Bryon was addicted to my bombshell Barbie curves and enormous breasts,” she explained to The Daily Mail.

“He gave me whatever I wanted – shoes, handbags, even bigger boobs,” she raved.

According to Raccagno: “He wanted me to be his ultimate bimbo bride.”

He apparently followed her OnlyFans page under the pseudonym of “Jason,” sending her messages and money.

Over time, he confessed more of his kinks … and made it clear that, at least in his fantasy, he wanted to put a ring on it.

Kristi Noem is at the center of yet another bizarre controversy. (YouTube)

‘Hi Bimbo God. Your boobs are so good.’

“Would love to marry you,” Bryon allegedly confessed to Raccagno.

Allegedly, he wrote this just five days after his real-life wife, Kristi, was fired from her position in the Trump regime.

“I don’t follow politics,” Raccagno confessed. “I’m selling a fantasy.”

She acknowledged: “It might be crazy that people have wives, but that’s my job.”

Of Bryon, she added: “I think he’s a gentleman. He has some kinks, but guess what, everybody does.” True enough.

“He said he liked a pink thong,” Raccagno shared. “He would say, ‘I have one.’ He would just say he likes pink; that he wants to be a bimbo like me.”

She added: “I don’t judge. You’re paying some of my bills, so yeah, whatever makes you happy.”

(If you have any friends who do sex work even remotely along these lines, you know that it isn’t always a judgment-free zone — but it can be.)

“He would say, ‘Hi Bimbo God. Your boobs are so good. You’re so perfect.'” Raccagno shared. “‘You’re the boss.'”

She added: “He was like, ‘I want to be your slave.’ So I called him Slave Babe. I would strip out of hot bikinis, lingerie, and dresses, and then send him the videos. He loved them. He’d always say they’re hot, they’re sexy.”

Speaking to ‘Fox News Digital’ in February 2026, Kristi Noem continued to defend ICE. (Image Credit: Fox News Digital)

‘I know you want a diamond ring’

According to Raccagno, Bryon spent “$1,500 every month” for her videos, which in turn helped her “pay half my rent.”

She praised: “He would never say no to me. He had to pay for my fillers, my Botox. Whenever I was not looking like a hot bimbo, he would give me money.”

Raccagno added: “I was his bimbo girlfriend, and then I was his bimbo fiancee. He said, ‘hey bimbo God, go pick out some rings. I know you want a diamond ring.'”

Obviously, reports say that Kristi Noem feels humiliated. Some suggest that this is a fitting punishment.

But “public embarrassment” doesn’t really compare to the sort of prison sentence that members of the Trump regime deserve, now is it?