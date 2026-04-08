Aubrey Plaza: Reportedly Pregnant With First Child!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Obviously, Aubrey Plaza had an awful time last year.

That isn’t the kind of grief that goes away overnight.

However, she has found love again.

And now, she and her partner are reportedly expecting their first child.

In this interview with Colbert, Aubrey Plaza discussed her first time playing a mom as an actress. (Image Credit: CBS)

Congratulations!

On Tuesday, April 7, People reported that the beloved actress is now pregnant with her first child.

Congratulations are in order to Plaza and to her partner, Chris Abbott.

The baby is reportedly due this autumn, so that’s late September at the absolute earliest, mid-December at the latest.

“It was a beautiful surprise after an emotional year,” an inside source told the outlet.

The insider then added that “they feel very blessed.”

Back in March, Plaza reportedly worked to hide the first signs of her baby bump during Paris Fashion Week.

She did wear an oversized leather jacket and other loose-fitting attire to various events.

(Just a quick point of order: baby bumps don’t usually show until 16-20 weeks into a pregnancy, and pregnancies usually only last 40 weeks. That would suggest that Plaza’s due date could not be later than this summer.)

We don’t know a proper due date or any other personal info.

In other words, we know just enough to be happy for Plaza. And, why not, also happy for Abbott.

Catching up with Amy Poehler, Aubrey Plaza sits and chats. (Image Credit: YouTube)

This news comes on the heels of last year’s loss

As a young adult, Plaza was in an 18-month relationship with fellow actor Michael Cera after the two filmed Scott Pilgrim vs The World together.

The two even joked about marrying — with the idea of referring to themselves as divorced at age 20 — but ultimately did not go through with it.

In 2011, she met writer and director Jeff Baena and the two hit it off, beginning a lengthy relationship.

The two married in 2021, ten years after they began dating. In September 2024, the two quietly separated.

Just a few months later, tragedy struck. Baena was found to have died by suicide in his home in the first days of 2025.

Since that time, Plaza began dating Chris Abbott, a fellow actor.

Notably, the two have worked together in the past.

In 2020, they both worked on Black Bear.

And they also collaborated on an off-Broadway Danny and the Deep Blue Sea production.

Is it too silly to refer to a pregnancy as a “collaboration?” Probably. Pregnancies are generally pretty one-sided collaborations.

During this interview with Conan, Aubrey Plaza admitted to not having contemplated what she’d do in a zombie apocalypse. (Image Credit: TBS)

Hopefully, people will be normal about this news

There was a time — especially about a dozen years ago — when a huge portion of internet men were deeply weird about Plaza.

You know how some people have lost their entire minds about Sydney Sweeney? Like that, but without the really gross political angle.

(Oddly enough, both women have iconic The White Lotus roles. That’s probably just because that show casts extraordinary actors.)

After Baena’s death, some deeply awful people blamed his death on the separation. That’s not true, but it’s also vile to suggest.

Some people will, inevitably, be very weird about Plaza’s pregnancy. Hopefully, we as a society can keep it at a minimum.