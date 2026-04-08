Justin Guarini: ‘American Idol’ Alum Secretly Divorced & Moved On!

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When it comes to American Idol alums and their marriages, it could be worse.

Justin Guarini and his wife of many years have split.

What’s odd is that the divorce isn’t new — it dragged on for over a year, all while flying beneath the radar.

The Season 1 runner-up, who lost to Kelly Clarkson two dozen years ago, has even moved on.

During an interview with an old friend, Justin Guarini speaks about his sons. (Image Credit: NBC)

It’s over after about 15 years!

TMZ acquired court records exposing an unexpected divorce that no one saw coming.

Justin Guarini filed for divorce in June of 2024.

He and his erstwhile wife, Reina Guarini, had been together for about 15 years.

They also share two children together.

Somehow, the divorce processed dragged on without becoming public. That’s a tricky juggling act!

For over a year, Justin and Reina went through the legal process of ending their marriage.

Apparently, the Guarini divorce was quietly finalized in December.

Justin, at least, has already moved on.

TMZ reports that he’s “in a relationship with a business coach named Kim Phillips.”

No word on whether Reina has moved on. These things take different amounts of time for different people.

He really is a blast from the past

American Idol premiered in 2002, during our nation’s collective grief and madness in the years following the September 11 attacks.

The reality competition was very much a product of its time.

Even when the series premiered, it was bemoaned as the death of art in the United States.

Some critics even quipped — using deliberate hyperbole — that the “terrorists have won,” particularly when Idol became so enmeshed in performative patriotism and in 9/11 memorials.

Even so, the series did elevate some interesting talents to stardom. And also, Kelly Clarkson.

Justin was, of course, part of the very first season of American Idol.

The collectives of diehard superfans who would mass redial their votes hadn’t quite organized like they have these days.

Some might say that the premiere season was the “purest” expression of the show.

Justin was a runner up, dazzling audiences until the very end.

Unfortunately, he lost to Kelly Clarkson. In another timeline, maybe he would have replaced Ellen DeGeneres’ timeslot.