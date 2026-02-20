Caleb Flynn: Former ‘American Idol’ Contestant Arrested For Wife’s …

Reading Time: 2 minutes

We have shocking news to report out of Ohio today.

Ashley Flynn, a 37-year-old teacher and mother of two was shot and killed in the town of Tipp City, roughly 16 miles north of Dayton.

Now, her husband, Caleb Flynn, has been arrested for her murder.

Caleb Flynn has been arrested for the murder of his wife, Ashley. (YouTube)

Caleb’s name might be familiar to fans of American Idol, as he auditioned for the show back in 2013.

He did not make it to the second stage of the competition, but his audition was featured on the show, along with a sit-down interview with producers.

He was apprehended on Thursday by the Tipp City PD in Ohio and booked into the county jail for murder, felonious assault, and tampering with evidence.

Flynn posed for a mug shot in which there is no discernible expression on his face.

The mug shot of accused murderer Caleb Flynn. (Miami County Sheriff’s Department)

He was arraigned on Friday morning and pleaded not guilty.

Flynn’s bond was set at $2 million, and he’s due back in court for a preliminary hearing on February 26.

In documents obtained by Fox News, prosecutors allege that “Caleb Flynn murdered his wife [redacted] in the morning hours of February 16, 2026.”

In a 911 call obtained by the outlet, Flynn told the dispatcher that he had just arrived home to find his wife murdered.

“Oh my god, somebody broke into my home, somebody’s broken into my home and shot my wife,” he said on the call.

Caleb Flynn during his 2013 appearance on ‘American Idol.’ (YouTube)

The couple’s two children were in the home at the time of the shooting.

They were reportedly asleep and in a different part of the house and were unharmed.

“My wife, she’s got two shots to her head, there’s blood everywhere. Oh my God, oh my God, oh my God.”

After an investigation that unfolded over several days, Flynn was taken into police custody, where he remains.

“The Tipp City Police Department appreciates the community’s patience and support while this collaborative investigative team worked diligently on this complex case,” Tipp City Police Chief Greg Adkins said in a statement issued Friday.

“She was known for her beautiful smile, warmth, kindness, and the positive impact she had on so many—both in and out of the classroom and on the court,” the school district that Ashley Flynn worked for wrote in a Facebook post.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.