Sydney Sweeney Breaks Minds in See-Through Silver Gown

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Sydney Sweeney has nothing to hide.

Shortly after sitting down to discuss a myriad of topics, from plastic surgery to controversy, she stepped out onto the red carpet.

Her ensemble is flawless. Her look is bold and stunning.

And the gown itself is fully see-through.

Actress Sydney Sweeney attends Variety’s 2025 Power of Women at The Beverly Hills Hotel on October 29, 2025. (Photo Credit: Maya Dehlin Spach/Getty Images)

Sydney Sweeney stuns in a sheer silver gown

Recently, Sydney Sweeney walked the red carpet at Variety‘s Power of Women event.

This was her most jaw-dropping red carpet look, ever.

Sweeney wore a floor-length Christian Cowan silver gown.

The ensemble hugged the actress’ phenomenal curves, accentuating the effect with a cinched waist.

The gown itself was silver, and completely sheer.

Actress Sydney Sweeney attends the 28th SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 27, 2025. (Photo Credit: Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SCAD)

Obviously, Sweeney has worn less for the camera — but only when she is filming, from intimate scenes on Euphoria to (even) more traumatic moments in Immaculate.

But this is a bold and inspiring look for the red carpet. She looks incredible and she knows it.

Over the years, Sweeney’s body has made her a target for critics and for some deeply weird people.

To be blunt, she is extremely good-looking.

Some people simply refuse to be normal about her. It’s like something in their brains short-circuits when they see her, and not in the sensible, horny way. More like a vindictive lobotomy.

Actress Sydney Sweeney attends Variety’s 2025 Power Of Women at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Beverly Hills, California on October 29, 2025. (Photo Credit: PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

Her speech is, dare we say it, even more worthy of your attention

Speaking of being weird about Sydney Sweeney, she had more to share than her jaw-droppingly gorgeous ensemble on Wednesday night.

She addressed how she is too often “underestimated” in the entertainment industry.

“I know what it feels like … to have people define you before you’ve had a chance to define yourself,” she acknowledged to attendees.

“I know what it feels like to have to prove that you deserve to be here,” she continued.

Sweeney has had to prove herself repeatedly in order “to be seen, to be taken seriously.”

“Every one of us has our own fight,” Sweeney continued in her speech, which she shared to Instagram.

“Strength doesn’t look loud sometimes,” she suggested.

“And sometimes it’s about getting up again and again,” Sweeney emphasized, “no matter who is watching.”

She went on to conclude with advise to women to never “shrink themselves” for the benefit of others.

Sweeney encouraged women to embrace that their “power is already within.” That’s good! A little self-help in terms of vibes, but otherwise very good!

Actress Sydney Sweeney attends Variety’s 2025 Power of Women at The Beverly Hills Hotel on October 29, 2025. (Photo Credit: Maya Dehlin Spach/Getty Images)

Her speech came with a dedication

By the way, Sydney Sweeney dedicated her powerful speech to boxer Christy Martin.

As we know, she portrayed the sports legend in the recent Christy biopic.

She also dedicated her speech to “all the women who inspire us in big and small ways.”

That is much more vague — but is also conveniently inclusive.

We’ll admit that many people probably never listened to the speech, and only paid attention to her mind-breakingly gorgeous red carpet look. We suspect that Sweeney knew this already.