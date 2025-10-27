Sydney Sweeney Reveals What Plastic Surgery She’s Had, Future Plans

Reading Time: 4 minutes

What plastic surgery has Sydney Sweeney undergone?

Since long before she shared her temptation to get one surgery in high school, there has been online speculation about her body.

Sweeney has a habit of playing coy and saying only what she wants to say.

Now, however, she’s talking about her real history when it comes to plastic surgery — and what she plans to do next.

Actress Sydney Sweeney attends the “Christy” premiere during 2025 AFI FEST at TCL Chinese Theater on October 25, 2025. (Photo Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Sydney Sweeney has ‘never gotten anything done’

In a new interview with Variety, Sydney Sweeney is opening up about changes to her body.

Famously, she gained 30 pounds to star in the Christy biopic.

A vocal group on social media — some body-shamers, some garden variety trolls — have been accusing her of getting cosmetic surgery.

But Sweeney is speaking up to clear the air.

“I’ve never gotten anything done,” she says. And it sounds like she doesn’t just mean surgery, but some popular non-surgical procedures, too.

Sydney Sweeney attends the premiere of “Christy” during the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival at Princess of Wales Theatre on September 05, 2025. (Photo Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

“I’m absolutely terrified of needles,” Sweeney revealed.

That would seem to rule out things like Botox and filler injections.

“No tattoos,” she continued. “Nothing.”

Of course, that’s easy to say when you’re in your twenties and one of the most beautiful people on the planet. But she also has a plan for getting older.

“I’m going to age gracefully,” Sweeney announced.

Actress Sydney Sweeney arrives for the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards on September 14, 2025. (Photo Credit: PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

‘Of course I’m going to look different’

From time to time, trolls will try to “prove” that Sydney Sweeney has gotten some sort of cosmetic procedure.

“It’s really funny. I’ll see things online like ‘comparison pictures,'” she described.

Sharing her reaction, Sweeney said: “I’m like, ‘I’m 12 in that photo. Of course I’m going to look different.'”

She added: “‘I have makeup on now and I’m 15 years older.'”

Sometimes, a celebrity will be “unrecognizable” due to a drastic change in their face or even just unrestrained photo-editing. But an alarming number of people seem perplexed by both makeup and natural aging.

Actress Sydney Sweeney attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025. (Photo Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Later in the article, Sweeney opened up about how she selects acting roles — and she knows that it ruffles some feathers.

“I play a lot of very divisive characters,” she noted. “And I think that a lot of people think they know me, but they don’t.”

Sweeney explained: “So when people think, ‘Ah, she’s a sex symbol,’ or ‘She’s leaning into that,’ I’m like, ‘No, I just feel good and I’m doing it for myself and I feel strong.’”

She expressed: “And I hope that I can inspire other women to be confident and just flaunt what they got and feel good.”

Sweeney emphasized that she is not afraid of controversy, affirming: “Because you shouldn’t have to apologize or hide or cover up in any room.”

Sydney Sweeney attends the “Echo Valley” European Premiere at the BFI Southbank on June 10, 2025. (Photo Credit: Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

The discussion of her body, even as a compliment, does a disservice to her acting

Obviously, Sydney Sweeney is a tremendously talented actress.

The fact that she is very, very attractive is an asset — but also a distraction from her work. That must be frustrating!

It’s true that Sweeney could respond better to criticism at times. Not everyone is a hater dealing with internalized misogyny. Not everyone is some creepy dude.

But she’s an asset to the entertainment industry and we’ve been a fan of her work for years.

Speaking of her work, in the interview, she mused over the idea of playing a “Bond girl” — which would depend upon the script. Then she declared that she’d “have more fun” playing Bond.

We would very much like to see that.