Shia LaBeouf Will Meet ‘Tragic End’ If He Continues Drinking, Insiders Claim

If you’ve been paying attention to the Shia LaBeouf situation, then you know that it’s not good.

LaBeouf has now been arrested twice in the past two weeks, and he’ll likely end up serving some time.

The troubled actor has been rampaging around New Orleans, having moved to the city following his separation from Mia Goth in December of last year.

Shia LaBeouf attends the 23rd Annual Hollywood Film Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on November 03, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for HFA)

Those closest to the trouble star believe that he’s been spiraling out of control ever since.

One source describes LaBeouf as a “master manipulator,” who has a talent for escaping consequences.

“He’s just so good at convincing people and potential partners; they all fall for it,” the insider tells Page Six.

“He’s so convincing when he says, ‘I’ve been in recovery, I’m making amends, I’m flawed — I had this terrible childhood and this terrible past,’”

Another source was less concerned with Shia’s manipulative tactics than with his drinking, which has allegedly progressed to the point where his life is in danger.

Shia LaBeouf poses during the “Slauson Rec” photocall at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 18, 2025 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

“This guy has got to find a way to get sober or die; eventually this is all going to a tragic ending” said the second.

“His behavior sounds like an addict,” the insider added. “It’s just sad that someone with so much to live for continually puts himself at risk.”

Discussing these matters in a recent interview with YouTuber Andrew Callaghan, LaBeouf accepted responsibility for his recent violent outbursts but stated that he does not believe he’s an addict and that he does not need rehab.

“It’s not nice to hurt people ever. It’s f–king lame. People got hurt. I got to deal with that. I’mma deal with that in full. I’ll eat it all,” he added.

US actor Shia LaBeouf arrives for the screening of the film “The Phoenician Scheme” at the 78th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 18, 2025. (Photo by Sameer AL-DOUMY / AFP) (Photo by SAMEER AL-DOUMY/AFP via Getty Images) (Photo by Sameer AL-DOUMY / AFP) (Photo by SAMEER AL-DOUMY/AFP via Getty Images)

“It was on me. It’s not on them. It’s on me. I messed up.”

After admitting that he hasn’t been sober for the past nine months, LaBeouf explained that he does not believe that he needs rehab, as his rage stems from “small man complex.”

“My behavior [is] bullshit. I gotta deal with that. Does that mean I gotta go to rehab again? I’m just not into it, bro,” he said.

“I don’t think my answers are there. I don’t. I really, genuinely, don’t. If I genuinely did, I’d go. I don’t think I have a different problem,” he continued, adding:

“My sobriety ended 9 months ago, so I’ve been searching, in and out, sponsorships – I was sober for probably 2 years, and then Kava. I heard people talk about California sobriety – Joe Rogan, you just get flooded with a bunch of info.

“I think I have a small man complex. I’m gonna address it … I think it’s something that has to do with anger and ego moreso than my drinking, but that’s where I’m at now on my journey, and I’m trying to navigate it. I’ll figure it out.”

Here’s hoping he finds the help he needs before anyone else gets hurt.