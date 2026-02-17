Shia LaBeouf Hospitalized, Arrested In New Orleans After ‘Terrorizing City’ …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Well, Shia LaBeouf is back in the news.

And just like the last 100 or so times he made headlines, it’s not for anything good.

LaBeouf has battled substance abuse issues for years, and it seems his demons got the best of him this week during a trip to New Orleans for the city’s world-famous Mardi Gras celebrations.

US actor Shia Labeouf poses during a photocall for the film “Slauson Rec” at the 78th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 18, 2025. (Photo by SAMEER AL-DOUMY/AFP via Getty Images)

The actor started his celebrations ahead of schedule with a Fat Monday celebration.

And it seems he started to get violent after becoming rather inebriated in a bar.

According to a police report obtained by The Hollywood Reporter, staff at Ms. Mae’s “ejected” Shia, alleging that he was “causing a disturbance” and getting increasingly “aggressive” with other patrons.

He left, but then returned “acting even more aggressive.” As you might’ve guessed, things continued to go downhill from there.

Shia LaBeouf attends the premiere of Amazon Studios “Honey Boy” at The Dome at Arclight Hollywood on November 05, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Shia allegedly attacked another man in the bar — it’s unclear if he was staff or a patron — and had to be restrained while a bartender called the police.

According to a statement from the New Orleans Police Department:

“Multiple people attempted to hold [LaBeouf] down — he was eventually let up in hopes that he would leave — but he reportedly again struck the same victim with closed fists to the victim’s upper body.

“LaBeouf then reportedly assaulted another person — punching him in the nose. LaBeouf was again held down until police arrived.”

LaBeouf was taken to placed under arrest and taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for minor injuries he sustained in the fight.

It seems that he has now been released from custody, but it’s not clear if he was forced to post bail.

Shia LaBeouf attends the 23rd Annual Hollywood Film Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on November 03, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for HFA)

Staff at Ms. Mae’s say the trouble began when LeBeouf tried to play “celebrity bartender” despite their repeated warnings to remain out of the areas marked “staff only.”

If his shenanigans had ended there, he probably wouldn’t be in the tabloids today.

But according to multiple New Orleans residents, Shia’s behavior has been growing increasingly erratic in the days leading up to his arrest.

“He is terrorizing the city!” one bartender told THR.

The trouble reportedly began back on Thursday night, when Shia popped up at the jazz club Dos Jefes, where he promptly succeeded in making a nuisance of himself.

“He was louder than everyone and was giving acting instructions to a girl at the bar,” said one patron.

In multiple photos, Shia can be seen walking the streets of New Orleans shirtless, his large back tattoo honoring his child with Mia Goth on full display.

We’ll have to wait and see if Shia is in attendance at today’s Mardi Gras parades. Though a veteran in the world of hard-partying, it seems he may have made the rookie mistake of pre-gaming much too hard.